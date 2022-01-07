Pelosi sets March 1 date for Biden's State of the Union address

I recall someone asking how journalists can write a column each week. My first reaction would be, “That’s what journalists do.” There are times, however, when one stares at an empty screen or blank page and struggles to make sense out of a dark, surreal world. Thanks to the internet, opinionated broadcast journalists and multiple conspiracy theorists, there is a lot of misinformation available. I have always considered Fox News to be more an entertainment program than a news organization of serious pundits and commentators — the kind one finds on the PBS NewsHour. Unfortunately, bizarre misinformation and distorted facts can result in higher ratings than speaking the truth.
