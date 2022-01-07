ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Pelosi sets March 1 date for Biden's State of the Union address

By Kathryn Watson
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 13

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden faces his moment on the filibuster

President JOE BIDEN and Senate Democrats are entering the second week of their push to pass a pair of voting rights bills. The big question Democrats will be watching for answers to, starting with the president’s speech in Atlanta on Tuesday: Will Biden make a more forceful case for reforming the filibuster?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service

A memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents were in attendance. Reid died last month at 82. In his eulogy, former President Barack Obama said Reid was a "true and loyal friend," describing the work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Washington Examiner

Pelosi and Democrats don't care about the officers they eulogized yesterday — or any others, for that matter

Democrats hate the police and want to defund them — unless there's something in it for them politically. The demagoguery behind the Democrats' Jan. 6 commemoration is the latest production in their anti-Trump political theater. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been exploiting the deaths and suicides of five former Capitol Police officers who have no direct connection to the riot. But at least, this one time, Pelosi spoke of these officers' heroism, bravery, and sacrifice, which is not the sort of thing she usually does for police who die during riots.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Pay attention to the place Biden chose for his January 6 anniversary speech

Earlier this week, I reported on the toll last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol — the worst since 1814 — is still taking on the thousands of nonpartisan civil servants who keep what is normally a city-within-a-city of 30,000 running each day.I’ve worked as a reporter in Washington since 2008, and have spent countless days moving through the myriad corridors, tunnels, stairways, chambers and other spaces that make up the seat of the US legislature. Some of these, such as the House and Senate chambers familiar to C-Span viewers — or the Longworth House Office Building room...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#The State Of The Union#Omicron#Senate
Daily Mail

Rep. Brenda Lawrence becomes the 25TH Democrat to join the exodus from Congress ahead of 2022 midterms: Pelosi's hope of keeping the House dwindles further with Republicans heading for a midterm bloodbath

Yet another House Democrat announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections – making 25 total House Democrats leaving the House at the end of their term. Representative Brenda Lawrence, 67, tweeted: 'After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho State Journal

Biden’s address on a sad anniversary

I recall someone asking how journalists can write a column each week. My first reaction would be, “That’s what journalists do.” There are times, however, when one stares at an empty screen or blank page and struggles to make sense out of a dark, surreal world. Thanks to the internet, opinionated broadcast journalists and multiple conspiracy theorists, there is a lot of misinformation available. I have always considered Fox News to be more an entertainment program than a news organization of serious pundits and commentators — the kind one finds on the PBS NewsHour. Unfortunately, bizarre misinformation and distorted facts can result in higher ratings than speaking the truth.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed." Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

January 6 committee is considering televised prime time 'Watergate-style' hearings to make it a 'daily spectacle' and wants to speak to Mike Pence directly

Democrats are ramping up their probe of the January 6th insurrection ahead of Thursday's one-year anniversary, considering 'Watergate-style' prime-time hearings with a bold-faced witness wish list that includes Mike Pence and Sean Hannity. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a day-long slate of events planned for the one-year anniversary of the MAGA...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CBS News

346K+
Followers
44K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy