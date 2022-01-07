My Pet Pal: Harley

If you ask my friend “Tom” how many children he has, he’ll say two. If you ask me, he has one child and one dog. I feel very uncomfortable about this, and I want to know if my concerns are justified. Tom and his partner adopted an adorable child three years ago, whom I’ll call “Maya,” who is now 6 years old. A few months ago, they added a puppy, Daisy, and Tom is absolutely enamored of that dog. I haven’t had a conversation with him since Daisy arrived in which Tom didn’t talk about her. He refers to Daisy as Maya’s sister. I’m no monster—I like dogs as much as anyone—but it seems wrong to refer to your dog as your adopted daughter’s sister. Adopted children already tend to have a difficult time feeling at home in their families, so to call both Daisy and Maya “daughters” seems a terrible idea. It’s like Tom is saying, “Maya is as much my daughter as Daisy is, i.e., not ACTUALLY my daughter.” I haven’t spoken to him about this because I don’t know if it’s worth it. On the one hand, I might be making a mountain out of a molehill. On the other, he might end up alienating Maya and making her feel like Tom doesn’t fully view her as his daughter. Should I bring up my concerns to Tom?

