My Pet Pal: Harley

The Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is our lovable rescue Lab, handsome Harley, aka Harlequin, because he always makes us laugh. Harley loves playing with his stuffed elephant, swinging by its ears. He also loves going for car...

www.theday.com

thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
Babylon Beacon

Pets, Pets, Pets

Late on Christmas Eve, I came home after celebrating with family to find “The Gift of the Microchips” sitting on my stoop. During the holiday rush, typically traditional packages including fruit, flowers and candy arrived. But none were as festive or familiar as this delivery of 100 precious microchips in a big, plain cardboard box, sitting on the step, just waiting for me to find them and bring them in from the cold.
PETS
The Day

My Pet Pal: Ellie and Buddy

Ellie and Buddy live in Noank. They love to go for bike rides, long walks, swims at the beach and crab hunting. They also love to hang out in the back yard and play with soccer balls and squeaky toys. Here they are with their Westie friends from town, left to right, Ellie, 5, Buddy, 11, Otis, 9, Lenny, 16, and Hanna, 2.
PETS
WTOP

Pet of the Week: 2022 pets

Meet Bucket! This sweet, 3-year-old boy has come a long way. He was found outside, alone, and fearful. Since he arrived, the Humane Rescue Alliance staff and volunteers have been working hard to build Bucket’s confidence. These days he looks forward to play time and can’t get enough pets and hugs from his new human friends. This big, handsome boy is ready to find a calm home where he can hang out, and enjoy his new family. To learn more or to set up a virtual meet and greet with Bucket, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.
PETS
The Day

My Pet Pal: Betty Boop

People let me tell ya about my Best Friend. Her name is Betty Boop!. Betty is a great Pyrenees, weighing in at a whopping 125 pounds. She’s not fat, just very big boned. She loves everyone, and she makes friends wherever she goes. Two years ago, she escaped from...
PETS
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Rosie

Home is where the heart is and there are dozens of pets looking for a place to call home so why not open up your heart to a furry friend. Shelby took a trip back to the OKC Animal Welfare shelter to meet more furry friends. The OKC Animal Welfare...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Day

My Pet Pal: Milo and Cosmo

These are my boys Milo and Cosmo. Both are rescues. Milo is 10 years old, deaf and blind. We rescued him in October. This is his favorite bed. Cosmo, 5, is the smaller one. We rescued him in June. They’re wonderful companions, but as different as can be. Milo sleeps 20 hours a day, and Cosmo loves to chew bones, take walks and play. Cosmo prefers my king size bed.
PETS
The Day

My Pet Pal: Enzo and Punky

Here is our awesome squad! This is Enzo (yellow lab) and Punky (Brittany/springer spaniel mix). They are both 9 years old! Enzo loves fetching around the yard for his ball and Punky loves to go hunting for chipmunks and mice in the stone wall. Enzo loves to cuddle, while Punky loves to sit anxiously for any food droppings!
PETS
WISH-TV

Pet Pals TV: Meet Grady the Greyhound

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of Pet Pals TV, was joined by University of Indianapolis mascot Grady the Greyhound and his owner, Coran Sigman.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Day

My Pet Pal: Captain Havoc and Bug

This is Captain Havoc and Bug, respectively. They saved my husband and I from broken hearts when both our dog of 13 years and our cat of 12 years passed away unexpectedly. They are both a year old and were a bonded pair so we adopted them together, as we could not separate them. Obviously, they do everything together, lol. They are extremely entertaining and are very mischievous. We love them to pieces and they make our house a home. Black cats make the best of friends. It’s sad that they are the least adopted color of cat.
PETS
The Day

My Pet Pal: Tortellini

I have found that Tortellini is quite a well-read cat and is quite finicky about the newspapers she reads. Since her arrival at the Tate Estate in January 2019, Tortellini also has twice been the introductory author of the Tate “Annual Letter” to friends and relations. Meet a...
PETS
WAVY News 10

Pet Pal: Super Nova

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Super Nova. She was a stray and had puppies in foster care. They have all been adopted and now it’s her turn! Please get in touch with the folks at the portsmouthhumanesociety.org or call (757) 397-6004 for more information.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 5 Year-old Tabby Cat is in need of a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old gray Tabby cat. New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson described him said he was surrendered to the shelter after his owner died and his family could not care for him. Watson describes him to be very personal and loving.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Slate

I’m Worried My Friend’s Love For His Pet Will Hurt His Daughter

If you ask my friend “Tom” how many children he has, he’ll say two. If you ask me, he has one child and one dog. I feel very uncomfortable about this, and I want to know if my concerns are justified. Tom and his partner adopted an adorable child three years ago, whom I’ll call “Maya,” who is now 6 years old. A few months ago, they added a puppy, Daisy, and Tom is absolutely enamored of that dog. I haven’t had a conversation with him since Daisy arrived in which Tom didn’t talk about her. He refers to Daisy as Maya’s sister. I’m no monster—I like dogs as much as anyone—but it seems wrong to refer to your dog as your adopted daughter’s sister. Adopted children already tend to have a difficult time feeling at home in their families, so to call both Daisy and Maya “daughters” seems a terrible idea. It’s like Tom is saying, “Maya is as much my daughter as Daisy is, i.e., not ACTUALLY my daughter.” I haven’t spoken to him about this because I don’t know if it’s worth it. On the one hand, I might be making a mountain out of a molehill. On the other, he might end up alienating Maya and making her feel like Tom doesn’t fully view her as his daughter. Should I bring up my concerns to Tom?
PETS
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
gamingonphone.com

My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator releases new update featuring new skins, special offers and more

My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator is a raising simulation game with stunning graphics and realistic gameplay where you can feed, train, play and dress up your favorite puppies. Moreover, this game features more than 64 breeds of dogs. My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator was globally released on July 28th, 2021, and has released an important game update on December 31st, 2021 featuring new skins, special offers, and more for the players.
PETS

