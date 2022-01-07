ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Our world in photos: January 7

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

PENNSYLVANIA — Vigil: Community members gathered for a...

brooklyneagle.com

The Associated Press

Medicare limits coverage of $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare said Tuesday it will limit coverage of a $28,000-a-year Alzheimer’s drug whose benefits have been widely questioned, a major development in the nation’s tug-of-war over the fair value of new medicines that offer tantalizing possibilities but come with prohibitive prices. The initial determination...
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
