LinkedIn to launch new audio and video events platform in beta

By Laurent Giret
onmsft.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinkedIn, the professional social network that is now a Microsoft property, wants its share of the burgeoning virtual live events pie. According to a report from TechCrunch, the company is getting ready to launch a new events platform in beta, with a first version of the product focusing on audio events...

www.onmsft.com

