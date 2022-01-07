Lawrence County Board meets in special session to discuss voting precincts

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Lawrence County Board met Jan. 6 for a special meeting to discuss the consolidation of voting precincts.

Senate Bill 536, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in November, allows the board to consolidate smaller precincts. Precincts Christy 8 and 9 were up for discussion during the meeting as well as Lawrence 21 and 22.

“We have been thinking about it for some time and this has made is definitely possible,” Lawrence County Clerk Will Gibson said.

The new bill allows individual voting precincts to have 1,200 registered voters. The previous amount was 800 voters per precinct.

Polls for Christy 8 is located at Sumner City Hall and Christy 9 is located at the Free Methodist Church in Sumner. Since the church has a larger area for parking and is more accessible to the many voters that would be coming in and out of the building on elections days, the board voted to consolidate Christy 8 and 9 and use the church as the new district’s polling place.

The board voted and unanimously agreed to consolidate the two precincts. Precinct Christy 8 and 9 are now combined into one voting precinct, which will now be referred to as Christy 8.

Both the Lawrence 21 and 22 polls are located at the Wesleyan Church on Sixth Street in Lawrenceville. Due to both precincts being located in the same building, the board voted and approved the consolidation of Lawrence 21 and 22 precincts. Lawrence 20 will take the place of both precincts.

With the consolidations, it will also require fewer election judges, which they are always looking for before election day. The move will eliminate the need for about 10 election judges.

Gibson stated that after spring 2023, the board can combine more precincts.

The board also looked into redistricting precincts that are smaller and in rural areas.

Under a 1971 law, boards are required to look into the districts every 10 years after the U.S. Census.

Board members took a look at Lawrence 22 precincts 6 and 7. With discussion of the size of the precincts, board member David White made a motion to redistrict and the board voted to move precinct 6 into precinct 7.

The last item on the boards agenda was the compensation plan for the county board members.

Board member Mark Jones made a motion to raise the monthly amount paid to the board members from $375 a month to $400 a month and the chairman of the board from $400 a month to $450 a month. The pay increase will go into effect Dec. 1, following the November election.

The next regular scheduled monthly board meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.