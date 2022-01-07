ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio AG Yost tells SCOTUS: OSHA can’t impose vaccine mandate

By Matt Wright, Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IKBY_0dfd1lEd00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost held a virtual press conference on Friday afternoon following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate.

The Supreme Court began hearing arguments Friday on major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.

When will omicron peak in Ohio?

Yost is leading a coalition of 27 attorneys general in seeking an immediate stay of the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate issued by OHSA saying the department lacks the authority to impose the mandate.

“COVID vaccines are safe and effective. I urge everyone to get vaccinated and boosted,” Yost said at the press conference Friday. “But that doesn’t mean OSHA can mandate them.”

The mandate, due to take effect Monday, would require all employees of businesses with 100 or more staff members – an estimated 80 million private-sector workers – to be vaccinated or tested weekly—at their own expense—and wear a mask.

“I am concerned about the spread of virus and urge everyone to protect themselves against COVID-19, but I am equally concerned about this unlawful use of executive power,” Yost said. “The federal government shall not act unlawfully even in these extraordinary times, and we believe the Supreme Court will agree.”

Why you should wait to file taxes if you received child tax credits

Yost, who is vaccinated and boosted, has repeatedly warned the Biden administration of the illegality of its vaccine mandates, filing four lawsuits and others that pertain to mandates for healthcare workers, federal contractors and Head Start instructors.

“The president is not our nanny, the president is not our doctor and the president is not Congress,” Yost said recently. “He doesn’t have the authority to write laws and he’s abusing his authority by promulgating this particular rule.”

He said at the press conference that the state’s lawsuit was based on the legal argument over executive power.

“They’re trying to work around Congress because they don’t have the votes to do what they want to do,” Yost said.

Opponents also cited testing shortages causing backlogs and long lines long before the testing mandate takes effect. They pointed to OSHA’s estimated that the rule could cause up to three percent of workers to quit.

Clara Osterhage – the owner of 81 Ohio Great Clips hair salons and an NFIB board member – addressed reporters at Yost’s press conference Friday.

She called the mandate’s 100 employee threshold “ambiguous” and said the mandate will cause her to lose employees who can move to smaller businesses that aren’t impacted by the mandate.

“This will put me out of business,” Osterhage said.

Yost is joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 64

tony
3d ago

Yes, so why haven't we made it law and taken it put of the Federal Law like Florida and others. Columbus has done next to nothing to reinforce our laws and personal rights in the past 2 years.

Reply
17
David Houseman
3d ago

Let's go Brandon. Joe has given up on the man made Wuhan bat virus. Like he surrendered Afghanistan. Trump had a conditions-based withdrawal. Operation warp speed, was a working plan.

Reply(4)
15
**Chelle**
2d ago

OSSHA is about CHEMICAL's that can harm you....uh...the vaxxine CAN & WILL harm you or keep you in need of Big Pharma drugs for life or end your life quickly. no thanks ....LGB!!Thank you Mr. Yost!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio coronavirus numbers: 18,042 new cases, 299 hospitalizations

Related video: See how omicron is impacting Ohio COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Monday afternoon. There have been 2,207,270 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 18,042 new cases reported Monday, along with a total of […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

When will omicron peak in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “This virus is not going away.” Ohio is setting new records for COVID-19 cases in the new year. Inpatient hospitalizations across the state have set new daily highs since Dec. 29, 2021. But state health leaders believe we may be seeing the first signs of omicron’s peak in Ohio. In a […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Government
State
Alaska State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Who will be eligible this week for a 4th COVID shot?

*In the video, above, learn about a Cleveland COVID task force*  (WJW) – People who are immunocompromised may be eligible for a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, reportedly as early this week. According to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have a weakened immune system should get an […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Partisan witch hunts’: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan rejects panel request for interview about insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan said, “The American people are tired of […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#U S Supreme Court#Ohio Attorney General#Mandates#Ohio Ag#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#Covid#The Supreme Court#Ohsa
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pope calls vaccines ‘moral obligation’

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation” and denounced how people had been swayed by “baseless information” to refuse one of the most effective measures to save lives. Francis used some of his strongest words yet calling for people to get vaccinated in a speech […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Local hospitals to start distributing new COVID-19 pills

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are among the local hospitals that will start distributing the new COVID-19 pills. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir last month. In high-risk patients, both pills were shown to reduce the chances of hospitalization or death from COVID-19, but Pfizer’s was much more […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

(AP) — Millions of workers whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rages across the nation. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back […]
BROOK PARK, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy