Drake men's basketball came back from a double-digit deficit in the first half to beat Evansville, 60-59, on the road Saturday. The Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half and were down 33-27 at halftime. But the second half was a different story, as Drake outscored the Purple Aces 33-26. It came out hot, knocking down two 3-pointers right away, and led Evansville, 53-44, with just under 10 minutes left.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO