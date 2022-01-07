ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The impact of Jimin's visit to Jeju on small businesses

By pjms_gina
Cover picture for the articleJimin is always in the headlines for his massive influence that stems from his immense global popularity. His solo music releases record outstanding chart performances and break records even without promotions, and his fashion sense has made all big fashion brands, magazines, and influencers keep their eyes on him and constantly...

With fans retracing his footsteps and businesses acknowledging him, here is how South Korea loves and supports BTS's Jimin

Jimin has popularly become known as 'South Korea's IT boy' because of the enormous amount of love, support, and admiration that he receives from his home country. It is for this reason that he has set the mind-blowing record of being the first and only idol to rank #1 in the brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members for 35 consecutive months and 37 months in total as of November 2021. Brand reputation ranking denotes a measure of how the public perceives an idol, determining the idol's marketability to the general public. Additionally, Jimin was the first male idol to rank #1 in the now discontinued Gallup survey for 'Korea's most preferred idol' in 2018 and extended the record to 2019 as the only male idol to rank #1 for two years straight. It is evident that he is loved and adored extensively in South Korea, and this is by virtue of his top-level artistry in song and dance, as well as his charming and warm personality. His country people never pass up on the opportunity to show their love and support for him in various ways,
BTS's Jimin attracts attention for his adorable Weverse update

BTS's Jimin has given fans an adorable update on Weverse. On January 9 KST, Jimin took to Weverse and posted a photo of himself 'hanging' from a bench. Taken in an upside-down mode, the black-and-white photo showed Jimin's masked face most likely hiding a big smile. Netizens reacted to the...
WEi's Kim Yo Han enters iTunes charts all around the world with solo mini album 'Illusion'

WEi Kim Yo Han's recently released mini album has risen to the top on iTunes charts!. On January 10 at 6.p.m KST, Kim Yo Han successfully made his first comeback since his solo debut in August 2020 with 'No More' with his mini album 'Illusion'. The mini album immediately entered various iTunes charts in different regions across the globe.
#Jibs
CJ ENM confirms Wanna One's 'Beautiful Part. 3' will feature all 11 members including Lai Kuan Lin

On January 11, CJ ENM confirmed with various media outlets that Wanna One's "Beautiful Part. 3" will be released through music streaming platforms on January 27 at 6 PM KST. A representative of CJ ENM has also revealed that member Lai Kuan Lin, who is currently promoting in China, participated in "Beautiful Part.3" by recording his portion from his studio, sending it over to complete the track.
The best visual chemistry in each idol group

Just yesterday, netizens explained why fans love seeing BTS members V and Jungkook together. According to netizens, this is because V's and Jungkook's visual combination is exceptional as they have clear visual contrast but at the same time, it is harmonious. This might be the reason many idol groups receive...
ENHYPEN's 'Dimension: Answer' lands at #3 on the worldwide iTunes album chart

ENHYPEN have successfully landed on various iTunes charts worldwide!. On January 10 KST, ENHYPEN's highly-anticipated repackaged album 'Dimension: Answer' entered iTunes charts in different regions including Taiwan, Vietnam, the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, and more shortly after release. The repackaged album has also debuted at N#3 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, landing at #6 on the European iTunes album chart.
Kep1er's Kim Chaehyun to become the new MC of 'The Show'

Kep1er's Kim Chaehyun has become the new MC of SBS MTV's 'The Show'. According to media reports on January 10th, the theKep1er member has been selected as the new MC of the SBS music broadcast. She will be taking the position as WEi's Kim Yo Han, Weeekly's Jihan, and ATEEZ's Yeosang left 'The Show' back in December.
Mandarin Oriental to open Shenzhen property on January 20

Mandarin Oriental will open its newest Chinese property in the southeastern city of Shenzhen later this month. The 178-room hotel is housed within the upper floors of a 79-storey tower in the city’s Futian business district, with rooms enjoying views of the city, Lotus Hill Park, Bijia Mountain Park and Shenzhen Bay.
"Did they enlist in the military? Their last comeback was before aespa's debut," Fans complain about BLACKPINK's long hiatus

It has been a while since BLACKPINK had promoted as a group, and fans are getting impatient as they want to see the group promote together again. In fact, BLACKPINK released their first studio album, 'The Album,' back in October of 2020 and held their first online virtual concert, 'The Show,' in January 2021. Additionally, the members concentrated on their solo activities for the entire year of 2021, with Jennie opening her YouTube channel, Rose and Lisa releasing their solo albums, and Jisoo participating in the drama 'Snowdrop.'
'Little Forest' stars Kim Tae Ri & Ryu Joon Yeol selected as endorsement models for clothing brand 'POLHAM'

Former co-stars Kim Tae Ri and Ryu Joon Yeol of the 2018 film 'Little Forest' have been selected as endorsement models for the clothing brand 'POLHAM' in 2022!. Fans who enjoyed the chemistry between Kim Tae Ri and Ryu Joon Yeol in 'Little Forest' will be able to catch these two stars in promotion content such as seasonal collection photoshoots, campaign films, etc. 'POLHAM' is expected to launch its 2022 spring/summer campaign featuring Kim Tae Ri and Ryu Joon Yeol via various SNS platforms very soon.
AOA's Seolhyun fangirls over Girls' Generation's Taeyeon on social media

AOA's Seolhyun fangirled over Girls' Generation's Taeyeon on social media. On January 6, Taeyeon shared the photos below along with the message, "They say something's going to be uploaded at 10PM today." In the pictures, the Girls' Generation member takes on a style fans are unfamiliar with wearing a ton of chain jewelry.
