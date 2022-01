It’s not too late to think about New Year’s resolutions. Although, let’s be honest, mid-February wouldn’t be too late. That’s the arbitrary nature of New Year’s resolutions. They’re what we know we ought to do, but then we put it off till January, and have some cold ‘I’m not drinking this month/week/next couple hours’ kind of reckoning that this time, we’re really going to do it. Or stop doing it. Or do it more often. Or do it with some new people, for god’s sake. And let’s talk about that word “ought!” Who says we ‘ought’ to do it?! That guy needs his meddling ass kicked.

