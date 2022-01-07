ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Six-Man Tag Team Match Added To The WRLD on GCW Event

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGCW has announced a six-man tag team match for their upcoming event ‘The WRLD on GCW’ on January 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gresham
411mania.com

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
WWE
411mania.com

Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James

– WWE announced the participants of the women’s Royal Rumble at this year’s event last night, which included several names from the past. The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Lita and others will make their return to the company. However, Paige was not listed, and the fans reacting to that caused her to trend on Twitter. In a post on the social media site, she commented on trending.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrld#Hammerstein Ballroom#New York City#Tag Team#Combat#Gcw Event#Laredo Kid Asf
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi. Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville. * WWE United...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.9.22: Becky Lynch Defends Raw Women’s Title, More

WWE held a live event in Boston on Sunday, featuring a three-way dance for the Raw Women’s Championship and more. You can see the results below for the show, per Wrestling Inc:. * Xia Li defeated Natalya. * Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus. * Bobby Lashley & Damian Priest defeated...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Tag Team titles change hands on WWE Raw

Chad Gable and Otis are the new Raw Tag Team Champions. The Alpha Academy defeated RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) to win the titles tonight on Raw. The finish had Orton dodging a charge from Gable, who in the process was able to tag in Otis. Gable blocked an RKO attempt and shoved Orton into Otis, who then pinned Orton with a forward slam to win the match and the titles for his team.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton added to GCW Say You Will

A clash of generations has been added to GCW's Say You Will event set for Saturday, January 15. GCW has announced Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton for their upcoming show in the Chicago area. Cardona will also be in action the night before at GCW Most Notorious in Detroit, taking...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Nikki A.S.H. Turns On Rhea Ripley On WWE Raw (Clips)

Nikki A.S.H.’s comic book path took a sharp turn toward villain territory, as she turned on Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Ripley say that it was time for them to go their separate ways after they’d failed to recapture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
WWE
411mania.com

Britt Baker Retains AEW Women’s World Title At Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker finally managed to defeat Riho at Battle of the Belts tonight, retaining her title. The match went back and forth with several nearfalls, with the referee even throwing out Rebel at one point. But Baker eventually hit a stomp on Riho and put on the Lockjaw to get the submission. Baker has been champion for 224 days, after defeating Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 30, 2021. You can find our full coverage of Battle of the Belts here.
WWE
411mania.com

AJ Gray Challenges Eddie Kingston For The WRLD on GCW

In a promo posted to Twitter, AJ Gray challenged Eddie Kingston to a match at The WRLD on GCW later this month. The event happens at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on January 23. Gray said: “Two years ago, bro. Two years ago, I got to the top of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Was Originally Set to Defend WWE Championship at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins is challenging for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, and a new report says he was slated at one point to defend the WWE Title at WrestleMania. As noted, Rollins appears to be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at the January 29th PPV though the match has not been “officially” announced.
WWE
411mania.com

Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Review 01.08.22

Tonight’s the night Impact’s been building to for the last few months. The build has been up and down depending who you ask but I don’t think you can question this card. Hard to Kill looks like one of Impact’s more exciting shows from top to bottom in some time. Despite the Impact Knockouts tag team champions being removed from this card it’s still full of intriguing matches & championship bouts.
WWE
411mania.com

ROH Announces Its 2021 Year-End Awards

ROH has revealed its 2021 Year-End Award winners for male and female wrestler of the year, plus tag team of the year. The awards were revealed on ROHWrestling.com and are as follows:. * Male Wrestler of the Year: Jonathan Gresham. * Female Wrestler of the Year: Rok-C * Tag Team...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy