Cambria County, PA

Free COVID-19 testing site opening in Cambria County

By Alexis Loya
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) –The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced there will be free COVID-19 testing next week at the Galleria Mall.

Located at the old Verizon store within the Galleria Mall , the testing clinic will be on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone ages three and older. No appointments are necessary.

Pennsylvania seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID surge

The dates are as follows:

  • Jan. 11 – 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive-up testing will take place on the second floor between the old Sears store and the main entrance.

The new testing site comes from a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare . Up to 450 people can be tested per day with the mid-nasal passage swab PCR test.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but it is not required. Registration will be completed on-site.

Those getting tested do not need to be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Lab results may take up to 72 hours and will be provided via email and/or phone.

