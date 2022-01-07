Free COVID-19 testing site opening in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) –The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced there will be free COVID-19 testing next week at the Galleria Mall.
Located at the old Verizon store within the Galleria Mall , the testing clinic will be on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone ages three and older. No appointments are necessary.Pennsylvania seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID surge
The dates are as follows:
- Jan. 11 – 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Drive-up testing will take place on the second floor between the old Sears store and the main entrance.
The new testing site comes from a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare . Up to 450 people can be tested per day with the mid-nasal passage swab PCR test.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID, but it is not required. Registration will be completed on-site.
Those getting tested do not need to be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Lab results may take up to 72 hours and will be provided via email and/or phone.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0