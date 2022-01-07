ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Republican critic of election probe retiring from Senate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin state senator who has been one of the only Republican critics of the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election announced Friday that she will not be seeking reelection.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, who is also chair of the Senate’s elections committee, announced her retirement after spending 12 years in the Legislature after a 13-year career as a county elections clerk.

Bernier, of Chippewa Falls, has been a sharp critic of the election investigation being led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Gableman, in turn, has called on her to resign.

“The choice to retire was a difficult one to make, but I have been contemplating this decision for some time now and I decided ‘now is the time,’” the 65-year-old Bernier said in a statement. “As I go, I want to make it perfectly clear that no one has forced me out and politics has not played a role in my decision.”

Bernier last month called Gableman’s review a “charade” designed to appease the GOP’s conservative base and said questioning the integrity of elections will ultimately hurt turnout for Republicans.

“I understand there is frustration when you have a president saying there is massive voter fraud,” Bernier said. “We have a great system here and no one should falsely accuse election officials of cheating.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

State Rep. Roers Jones announces bid for Fargo mayor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones on Tuesday formally announced a run for mayor in North Dakota’s biggest city. Roers Jones, 45, an attorney and Fargo native, has served in the Legislature since 2017. She will face Mayor Tim Mahoney, who has held the post since 2015, when he took over as acting mayor when then-Mayor Dennis Walaker died after a long battle with kidney cancer.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
The Associated Press

New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An initiative aimed at providing greater accountability for public spending on education missed its inaugural deadline. The New Mexico Public Education Department acknowledged Tuesday that it missed a year-end deadline to launch a website to provide details about how much schools spend and on what.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

717K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy