Former police dispatcher pleads guilty to child porn charges

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — A former dispatcher for a Massachusetts police department has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Spencer Hughes, 33, of Randolph, pleaded guilty Thursday to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said.

Authorities in a search of Hughes’ home in October 2020 found multiple electronic devices and external hard drives, some of which had multiple folders of what appeared to be female names, authorities said.

Analysis of some of the electronic devices revealed more than 2,200 images and approximately 68 videos of child pornography, authorities said. Hughes had worked as a dispatcher for the Lincoln Police Department.

He faces a maximum of 40 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for May 5.

