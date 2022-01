FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 10, 2022 – Chuckanut Brewery is constantly learning about the ingredients it uses and the Single Hop Lager series is an effort to understand how different hop varietals change a simple lager recipe. Many times a new hop is created and assigned a number. When the hop is grown in larger quantities a name is given but it might be changed several time until one name is finally agreed upon. In the case of Single Hop Lager Adeena this new varietal was developed by our friends at Roy Farms. As the managing partner in the ADHA breeding program, Roy Farms has been unearthing the potential of the Adeena hop developing it into a promising new noble-style star for brewers. By using Adeena in the Single Hop Lager series the true flavors and aromas of this particular hop shine through.

