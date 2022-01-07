ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Bitcoin Could Frustrate Bulls And Bears In 2022

By Reynaldo Marquez
NEWSBTC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has been on a downtrend for the past days recording a 1.8% loss in 24 hours and a 10.5% correction in seven days. The benchmark crypto seems to be reacting to macro-economic factors and could see further downside in the short term. Related Reading | U.S. Mining Company...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcglone
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged Today

The crypto market sell-off has continued into Monday, with most tokens down considerably in morning trading. Mega-cap tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) both broke through psychological barriers, with Bitcoin dipping below $40,000 per token and Ethereum diving below $3,000 per token this morning. Currently, both tokens are down, though losses have been limited to 0.6% and 2.5%, respectively, for Bitcoin and Etheruem over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Why Aren’t More Women Into Bitcoin?

If you could inspire one group of people to embrace Bitcoin, which would it be? A whole country? Bond traders? Family office managers?. While any of these groups would have a major impact if, say, 5% of its population invested a portion of the assets under their control into bitcoin, there's an even more important group to inspire: Women.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Bulls#The U S Federal Reserve#Newsbtc#Bloomberg#Global Macro#Fidelity
StreetInsider.com

Dollar eases after Powell testimony; riskier currencies rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signalled that while the Fed will be normalizing policy it has not made a decision on reducing its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Powell noted that policymakers were still...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a third straight session gain

Gold futures settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday. Comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell at his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term as chairman did little to sway expectations for higher inflation and volatility in financial markets. Powell said the central bank's plans to raise interest rates should not throw a wrench in the economy or damage the job market, essentially painting a picture of a "soft landing" rather than a recession. "As spooked as all the markets have been by the Fed's shift to more-hawkish rhetoric, I think Powell's testimony served as reassurance that the central bank won't move too drastically and will keep the health of the economy as its foremost priority," Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch. February gold rose $19.70, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,818.50 an ounce, with most-active prices settled at their highest since Jan. 5, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood On What Will Drive Bitcoin Correction

The price of bitcoin continues to struggle and investors look towards various indicators to know when the price of the digital asset would begin to correct once again. While some indicators have shown promise in predicting what may yet come, it remains a guessing game as bitcoin has always been known to have a mind of its own when it comes to price movements.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy