ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Marion County jury trials halted after COVID-19 hits staff

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jury trials have been halted in Indiana’s most populous county after dozens of court employees tested positive for COVID-19 amid a statewide surge driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

All jury trials in Marion County will be delayed and reset to dates after Jan. 21, the Executive Committee of the Marion Superior Court and the Judge of the Circuit Court announced Thursday.

Jury trials were previously put on hold in late 2020 but started again in March 2021, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Court officials said in a news release that the use of face coverings will be “strictly enforced” and limits will be placed on occupancy capacity throughout the courthouse.

Nearly 40 court staff members, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, have tested positive for the virus since Monday. The courts employ about 500 people.

Judges noted in their news release that Marion County’s positivity rate stands at 35.45 percent, which places it in the “high risk” category.

“We will continue to monitor the status of the local health conditions and update our operations based upon those conditions in the future,” the release states.

The fast-spreading omicron variant has pushed Indiana’s number of confirmed COVID-19 infections to an average of nearly 10,000 a day, according to state Health Department tracking.

The surge has left Indiana’s hospitals facing their highest-ever overall patient loads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

University of Missouri board rejects mask mandate request

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri’s governing board on Tuesday rejected a request from the university system’s president to temporarily require masks in response to increasing cases of COVID-19. System President Mun Choi first asked the Board of Curators to enact a mask requirement in classrooms, laboratories, offices and public buildings when attendance was required and social distancing wasn’t possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
County
Marion County, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Marion County, IN
Health
Indianapolis, IN
Health
Marion County, IN
Government
The Associated Press

New Mexico education officials miss transparency deadline

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An initiative aimed at providing greater accountability for public spending on education missed its inaugural deadline. The New Mexico Public Education Department acknowledged Tuesday that it missed a year-end deadline to launch a website to provide details about how much schools spend and on what.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Covid#Health Department#Ap#The Executive Committee#The Marion Superior Court#The Circuit Court#The Indianapolis Star#Omicron
The Associated Press

State Rep. Roers Jones announces bid for Fargo mayor

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones on Tuesday formally announced a run for mayor in North Dakota’s biggest city. Roers Jones, 45, an attorney and Fargo native, has served in the Legislature since 2017. She will face Mayor Tim Mahoney, who has held the post since 2015, when he took over as acting mayor when then-Mayor Dennis Walaker died after a long battle with kidney cancer.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

717K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy