BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the launching of the Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Fund for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. This fund is to help those who are behind on mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. “We know that many Louisiana homeowners are struggling financially from the pandemic and, in many cases, […]

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO