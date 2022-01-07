Northampton Township supervisors oppose preliminary congressional map

Northampton Township supervisor Eileen Silver recently announced that Dec. 14, 2022 marks the 300th anniversary of the incorporation of Northampton Township. A 300th Anniversary Committee has been formed to plan a slew of activities throughout the year that will encompass the slogan of cherishing the past, celebrating the present and welcoming the future. Programs and events will focus on the township’s rich history and allow residents of all ages to learn about or share the history they remember. Most events will begin in the spring and include a trivia night, a paint the plow project with local schools, displays at the parks, and ongoing programs at the senior center, library, and fire, police and recreation departments.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO