ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

Northampton Township supervisors oppose preliminary congressional map

By Lower Bucks Times
Hampton Times
Hampton Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Dec. 16, the Legislative Reapportionment Commission met to adopt the preliminary plan for legislative redistricting of the Pennsylvania State House and Senate. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Northampton Township board of supervisors unanimously voted...

lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hampton Times

Grant will aid water quality in Southampton

State Rep. Frank Farry announced Upper Southampton Municipal Authority has received a $586,591 grant from the Military Installation Remediation and Infrastructure Authority. “For many years, Bucks County residents have faced the consequences of the federal government’s poor management of the former Johnsville U.S. Navy Naval Air Development Center,” Farry said. “The military has taken no responsibility for the removal of the PFAS that leached into groundwater water. This grant will help fund our communities’ effort to receive clean water, just as everyone else in the commonwealth.”
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bucks County public libraries to upgrade catalog system

Bucks County’s public libraries are upgrading their catalog system to a more user-friendly platform starting Jan. 12. Library cardholders will see the new catalog system when searching for items in the library’s collection and when accessing their library account on any device. In addition to more intuitive search functionality, the new catalog system will let patrons opt in to their full checkout history, personalized reading recommendations and new item alerts.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Northampton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Northampton, PA
Government
City
Langhorne, PA
Bensalem Times

PA hospitals to receive strike teams

Pennsylvania hospitals will receive strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in areas hit hardest by the latest COVID-19 surge. This comes after Gov. Tom Wolf requested support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are actively working with FEMA, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hampton Times

Northampton Township announces upcoming 300th anniversary celebration

Northampton Township supervisor Eileen Silver recently announced that Dec. 14, 2022 marks the 300th anniversary of the incorporation of Northampton Township. A 300th Anniversary Committee has been formed to plan a slew of activities throughout the year that will encompass the slogan of cherishing the past, celebrating the present and welcoming the future. Programs and events will focus on the township’s rich history and allow residents of all ages to learn about or share the history they remember. Most events will begin in the spring and include a trivia night, a paint the plow project with local schools, displays at the parks, and ongoing programs at the senior center, library, and fire, police and recreation departments.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Hampton Times

Legislators, advocates call for full and fair education funding

Education advocates and elected officials gathered on the steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg on Wednesday, Dec. 15, to call for full and fair funding of Pennsylvania schools. Activists from Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties representing POWER Interfaith handed out apples to passersby with a tag saying, “Apple for...
EDUCATION
Feasterville-Trevose Times

To mask or not to mask: Power to decide returns to school boards

Tensions are once again rising during local school board meetings as the power to mandate masking has returned to the hands of school board directors. In September, an order by Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Alison Beam went into effect, requiring masks to be worn inside all K-12 buildings by both children and adults, regardless of vaccination status. Gov. Tom Wolf intended for the order to expire on Jan. 17, at which point it would be up to school boards to decide whether or not to keep the mask mandate.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Supervisors#Zoom
Bristol Times

Veterans’ Trust Fund grant opportunities

The 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans. The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to nonprofit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m.
CHARITIES
Bristol Times

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam to resign

Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam is resigning at the end of the year. Gov. Tom Wolf announced his intention to name Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter to serve as Acting Secretary. “I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past...
HEALTH
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bucks County Opportunity Council receives $55,025

First Lady Frances Wolf recently announced an $11.4 million investment in cold storage infrastructure for food banks serving every county of Pennsylvania. Bucks County Opportunity Council will receive $55,025. “It is critical that we turn the lessons learned throughout the pandemic into meaningful action that will make a difference in...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Hampton Times

Several Bucks County museums receive grants

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission has awarded almost $2 million in Cultural and Historical Support Grants to 154 eligible museums and official county historical societies from 56 Pennsylvania counties. Additionally, PHMC awarded more than $175,000 in Historical and Archival Records Care Grants to 34 organizations in 24 Pennsylvania counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bristol Times

PennDOT extends deadline for Innovations Challenge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the deadline for the fifth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Friday, Jan. 21. Students in grades 9-12, regardless of their school’s learning model, are invited to participate in this year’s Innovations Challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.
EDUCATION
Hampton Times

Hampton Times

Southampton, PA
406
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Southampton, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/southampton-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy