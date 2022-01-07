ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Teen charged in slaying of 2 family members

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — A teen has been charged with killing two family members, including an 8-year-old boy, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

Officers called to a home on Wendy Street in Clinton on Thursday evening for a report of a shooting found a 44-year-old woman and her and her son inside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. They were pronounced dead on the scene. Another relative who was also shot at the home had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Responding officers found the 15-year-old suspect in the neighborhood and took him into custody. Police said the teen has admitted to the shootings. He is charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder, first-and second-degree attempted murder and related charges. The motive is under investigation.

The teen is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, police said.

