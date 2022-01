Claire*, 37, is a self-employed consultant from Leeds. After her husband told her she ‘could never afford to leave him’, she secretly saved up £10,000 for a new life. ‘I’d just come out of a two-year relationship with one boyfriend, Mark, which ended due to his heavy drinking. I craved emotional comfort, and I found it in John, his friend. He was the polar opposite of Mark – very stable, caring and financially secure, whereas Mark was in debt. I was feeling vulnerable and John seemed the kind of man who’d take care of me.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO