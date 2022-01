The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in our state has increased from 88.5% to 90.2% for the week ending January 1.*. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the proportion of Omicron in HHS Region 6 (which includes Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas) is 98.2%. Furthermore, 63 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes (98.4%) are at the 2 highest levels of community transmission; one remains unclassified due to low test volume. This is an increase from last week’s 95%.

