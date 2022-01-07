1.7.2022 OT 2: The Superbowl

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Wizard of Bos, Bo$well, the kicker, whatever you call him, he’s been money in the bank for the Steelers and that will now be an asset for many in Pittsburgh. In honor of the Steelers winning an overtime thriller against the rival Ravens in Week 18, Primanti Brothers is offering free sandwiches to anyone named Chris or Boswell starting on Monday. “There’s no reason not to celebrate,” said Adam Golomb, interim Placekicker and President, Primanti Bros. “It’s 2022, so let’s raise a glass, a sandwich, and a foot to new life in the postseason.” All Chrises and all Boswells must show proper identification to verify their identity to get their free sandwich. There’s also one other perk. If your name is Chris Boswell and you’ve kicked a game-winner…that’s good for free sandwiches for life. The sandwiches will be available for both dine-in and call-in.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO