ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Won't start Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that Tyler Huntley will start Sunday's regular-season finale against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran defenders carry heavy load in season-closing loss

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1/9/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Bradley Bozeman C 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Mark Andrews TE 66 Rashod Bateman WR 62 Patrick Mekari T 60 Marquise Brown WR 58 Latavius Murray RB 39 Eric Tomlinson TE 37 Devonta Freeman RB 27 Sammy Watkins WR 21 Josh Oliver TE 19 Devin Duvernay WR 18 David Sharpe T 11 Tylan ...
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers vs. Ravens: What they're saying in Baltimore after loss

Before losing six games in a row, the Baltimore Ravens sat atop the AFC standings with a record of 8-3. Now, they’re headed home without a playoff berth and evaluating draft picks after a season largely derailed by injuries. Here’s what some writers are saying after Sunday’s 16-13 home...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Bounced From Playoffs, Ravens Already Looking Ahead To Next Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, a nine-year veteran with the Baltimore Ravens, called the 2021 season a “whirlwind.” On Sunday, the Ravens were officially eliminated from the postseason following a 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Six weeks–what feels like an eternity–ago, Baltimore was sitting at 8-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They lost the next six games–five of them by a total of eight points. “You couldn’t tell me that the season was going to end up like this and me believe it,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “You couldn’t tell me we...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says bone bruise in ankle sidelined him; no update on extension talks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said Monday that a bone bruise in his right ankle sidelined him over the final month of the season. Jackson was carted off the field early in a Dec. 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury that coach John Harbaugh initially described as a sprain. Jackson was inactive for the Ravens’ final four games and practiced just once in that span. In his ...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core. “Ravens sustain one more major injury in a...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens TE Mark Andrews adds to historic year by breaking franchise single-season receptions record | NOTES

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on Sunday continued to rewrite the franchise record books, setting the single-season receptions mark during their 16-13 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Baltimore. Late in the first half, Andrews caught a 7-yard pass from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley for his 104th reception of the season, surpassing former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason, who had ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-13 season-ending loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens saw their season come to a disappointing end Sunday after a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers in Baltimore. Here’s what we learned from the Ravens’ sixth straight loss: On the last day of their 2021 season, the Ravens had to confront the fact they weren’t quite good enough. Hope visited M&T Bank Stadium for a brief patch of Sunday afternoon. The Ravens could not help but glance at ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

With their season over, some Ravens prepare for possible goodbyes: ‘We’ll see what happens’

The day after his season ended, Ravens center Bradley Bozeman reckoned with the possibility that his career in Baltimore might be over, too. His voice quavered. His jaw trembled. His eyes reddened. Over four NFL seasons, Bozeman has started 49 games, all for the Ravens. His last might’ve been Sunday’s overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday, Bozeman, one of the team’s two dozen ...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Ripped An NFL Head Coach On Sunday

The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
NFL
FanSided

Did Chase Claypool pull an Antonio Brown after Steelers win in Baltimore?

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool gave fans a taste of the locker room festivities after Pittsburgh beat the Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have been eliminated from the playoffs going into the final week of the season, but it certainly looked unlikely they’d see the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Brian Flores Is Already Being Linked To 1 NFL Opening

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores may not be out of a job for much longer. The Dolphins opted to part ways with Flores on Monday morning. It was a shocking decision for a number of reasons, especially considering Miami went 9-8 this season with no true star quarterback under center.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy