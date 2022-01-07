ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petra Ecclestone's ex-husband James Stunt, 39, pleads not guilty to money laundering and forgery charges

By Harry Howard For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has denied money laundering and forgery charges.

Stunt, 39, appeared for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, where he entered his not guilty pleas via a remote link.

He appeared with 12 other defendants, who all deny money laundering charges.

One of the defendants, Francesca Sota, also faces a charge of forgery, which she denies.

Stunt is due to go on trial with seven other defendants on April 25.

A further trial involving the other five defendants will take place at a date to be fixed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyZlk_0dfcv9aO00
The socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt (pictured on Wednesday), has denied money laundering and forgery charges. Stunt, 39, appeared for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, where he entered his not guilty pleas via a remote link
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ir0UR_0dfcv9aO00
The defendant, who is on bail, married Ms Ecclestone, daughter of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, in Italy in 2011

The defendant, who is on bail, married Ms Ecclestone, daughter of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, in Italy in 2011.

They had three children together but divorced in 2017.

Stunt arrived at court on Wednesday with his girlfriend, Helena Robinson.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman previously said: 'The CPS has made a decision to charge James Stunt with offences of money laundering contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and forgery contrary to section one of Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981, following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.'

He arrived at court on Wednesday wearing a navy blue three-piece suit, a white shirt and lighter blue tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nfovi_0dfcv9aO00
Stunt arrived at court on Wednesday with his girlfriend, Helena Robinson

Stunt has strenuously denied the claims ahead of today's hearing.

His legal team, commenting in May 2020 said: 'Our client denies any criminality and will be contesting the charges.'

Stunt later told his 90,000 followers on Instagram: 'So what's the headline? 'A man they have arrested got charged with money laundering'? I will be tendering a defence.

'I hope this goes to trial and you can explain how James Stunt, the biggest clueless guy ever, is not a money launderer.

'I have to now prove my innocence, and I won't just use my photographic memory.

'James Stunt is prosecuted for money laundering – this is the biggest miscarriage of justice.'

Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Petra Ecclestone
The Guardian

Swedbank ex-chief charged over money laundering scandal

The former chief executive of Swedbank has been charged with fraud, market manipulation and the unauthorised disclosure of inside information, after an investigation into a large-scale money laundering scandal in the Baltics. Birgitte Bonnesen, who was sacked as chief executive two years ago when the scandal came to light, “repeatedly...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

