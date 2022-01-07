Petra Ecclestone's ex-husband James Stunt, 39, pleads not guilty to money laundering and forgery charges

The socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has denied money laundering and forgery charges.

Stunt, 39, appeared for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, where he entered his not guilty pleas via a remote link.

He appeared with 12 other defendants, who all deny money laundering charges.

One of the defendants, Francesca Sota, also faces a charge of forgery, which she denies.

Stunt is due to go on trial with seven other defendants on April 25.

A further trial involving the other five defendants will take place at a date to be fixed.

The defendant, who is on bail, married Ms Ecclestone, daughter of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, in Italy in 2011.

They had three children together but divorced in 2017.

Stunt arrived at court on Wednesday with his girlfriend, Helena Robinson.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman previously said: 'The CPS has made a decision to charge James Stunt with offences of money laundering contrary to section 327 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and forgery contrary to section one of Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981, following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.'

He arrived at court on Wednesday wearing a navy blue three-piece suit, a white shirt and lighter blue tie.

Stunt has strenuously denied the claims ahead of today's hearing.

His legal team, commenting in May 2020 said: 'Our client denies any criminality and will be contesting the charges.'

Stunt later told his 90,000 followers on Instagram: 'So what's the headline? 'A man they have arrested got charged with money laundering'? I will be tendering a defence.

'I hope this goes to trial and you can explain how James Stunt, the biggest clueless guy ever, is not a money launderer.

'I have to now prove my innocence, and I won't just use my photographic memory.

'James Stunt is prosecuted for money laundering – this is the biggest miscarriage of justice.'