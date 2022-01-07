ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rare fish found in Ohio waters for the first time since 1939

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 4 days ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Ohio said a rare fish believed to have been extinct in the state has been found in local waters for the first time since 1939.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said in a Facebook post that two longhead darters were caught by fish management crews conducting electrofishing bass surveys in the Ohio River, marking the first time the species has been documented in Ohio in more than 80 years.

"This striking creature, native to Ohio, was thought to be extirpated from the state," the post said, using a term that means "locally extinct."

"Fortunately for the longhead darter and for those of us concerned, this species is not extirpated in the Buckeye State," the division wrote.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website states there is "little historical information" on longhead darter populations in the United States.

"Throughout its range, this fish is uncommon and the American Fisheries Society lists the longhead darter as threatened in all states where it occurs," the website says.

Sonja Motter
3d ago

awesome..i bern fishing for close to 50 yrs n i have yet to see 1. please release if your lucky enough to catch 1 in your nets

bare nuckles
3d ago

I feel like I've been catching them fishing for Chub's many times didn't know that they were so rare... OK then 😂😂

Thresa Greeno
3d ago

well God dang you read the whole thing by the unique fish and comes to Ohio by accident that gets caught by a fisherman but I did not see anywhere what kind of fish it is what's the name of the fish and why is it so unusual for Unique fit how many ain't there a lot of unique fish in Ohio so why this one makes it so special what kind of fish is it

