ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's Desantis: 'Lack of demand' reason 1M COVID-19 tests expired

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqTzp_0dfcutd000

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Florida governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that 1 million COVID-19 test kits expired because of a lack of demand in the state in September, October and November.

Kevin Guthrie, Florida's Department of Emergency Management, admitted alongside DeSantis during a Thursday press conference that between 800,000 and a million Abbott test kits expired in a warehouse.

There was widespread desire for tests in December as COVID-19 case counts in the state skyrocketed and lines for tests stretched for hours, but Guthrie and DeSantis said there hadn't been a demand for them.

The comment came as the governor announced a plan to get 1 million tests to distributed to Florida's seniors.

"Having a stockpile was the right thing to do," Desantis said Friday during a press conference in Lake Butler, Fla.

"We just had a lack of demand that happened in September, October, November. Nobody was requesting them. They would've been used had we had Omicron then," Desantis said.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried accused the governor of stockpiling soon-to-be-expired tests, an allegation DeSantis's office called "bizarre."

DeSantis said Thursday that there wasn't adequate staff on hand to distribute the tests.

Testing sites across the state have been overwhelmed for weeks with people looking to get screened for COVID-19 because of the contagious Omicron variant.

Comments / 8

COVID*SUCKS*
4d ago

Sorry DEATH SANTIS but you're lying AGAIN!!! Those tests were still good while people were lining up to get tested and test sites ran out of test kits!!! Also, while YOU WERE MIA, a simple phone call could have opened more test sites OR distributed those SOON TO EXPIRE TEST KITS!!! I guess you would rather THROW AWAY 1 MILLION TEST KITS. Yep, that's being smart alright. Keep up the BAD WORK!!!

Reply
6
Related
UPI News

Planet Fitness acquires 114 Sunshine Fitness locations

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Planet Fitness announced Monday that it will acquire 114 locations from Sunshine Fitness valued at $800 million. The company signed an agreement to fund the purchase through securitized notes and cash on hand. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Sunshine...
FITNESS
UPI News

U.S., EU sanction Nicaraguan officials on Ortega inauguration day

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States and the European Union sanctioned several Nicaraguan government officials on Monday as the country's President Daniel Ortega was inaugurated to a fourth term. The coordinated sanctions come as the State Department also announced it would impose visa restrictions against 116 people "complicit in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Lake Butler, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
UPI News

CDC warns against travel to Canada, citing COVID-19

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against travel to Canada, citing high levels of COVID-19 cases among its 38 million people. The CDC issued its warning Monday as it moved the United States' northern neighbor to Level 4: Very High, its...
TRAVEL
UPI News

NASA's newest astronaut class begins training in Houston

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- NASA swore in 10 new astronaut candidates Monday at Johnson Space Center in Houston -- six men and four women -- who someday may walk on the moon or Mars. The candidates were "sworn in this morning, kicking off their two-year training," NASA said on Twitter, noting it was the 23rd astronaut candidate class since 1959.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Kevin Guthrie
Person
Ron Desantis
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
255K+
Followers
47K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy