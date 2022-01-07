ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Dick’s Provides Encouraging Q4 Guidance, Ups 2021 Outlook

By Radhika Saraogi
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has revised its guidance for the full-year 2021 upward and provided outlook for the fourth quarter. Following positive news for the upcoming earnings, shares of the retail company rose 1.4% on Thursday. 2021 Guidance. Dick’s expects to report 2021 earnings per share in the...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.12% to $328.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Plus500 Expects Annual Results to Outperform Market

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Plus500 (LON :PLUS), a global multi-asset fintech group operating technology-based trading platforms, released a trading update for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday. Financial and Operational Performance. Plus500 achieved exceptional operational and financial performance throughout 2021, ahead of market expectations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Outlook#Guidance Dick#Rating Wells Fargo#Hold#Gms#Dks#Tipranks
mobileworldlive.com

Nokia ups margin guidance for 2021

Nokia predicted it would exceed its financial guidance for 2021 after generating more income than anticipated in the fourth quarter. The Finland-based equipment manufacturer stated its underlying business performed largely as expected during the quarter. However, other operating income was higher than had been foreseen, including further benefits from venture fund investments which Nokia explained resulted in its operating margin exceeding guidance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Sotera Health provides FY21 revenue guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) expects FY21 revenues to be at the high-end of the previously communicated guidance range of $920M to $930M (consensus $925.99m), representing a growth of 14% Y/Y. “We ended 2021 on a strong note, thanks to the great execution throughout the year by our Sotera Health team" said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Lululemon Updates Q4 Guidance; Shares Plunge 9%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced a revised outlook for its upcoming earnings expectations for the fourth quarter, which is scheduled for March 30, 2022. Despite witnessing a strong holiday season in Q4, LULU has lowered its Q4 revenue and earnings...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Robust Demand; Shares Up 5.6%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) jumped over 5.5% during the extended trading session on January 10, after the company reported that it witnessed accelerated demand from consumers over the holiday season and beyond. However, the company added that it was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PerkinElmer says Q4 revenue and EPS to exceed prior guidance

PerkinElmer Inc. shares rose 1.2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the diagnostics company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted per-share earnings to exceed previous guidance. The Waltham, Mass.-based company said it expects adjusted EPS of at least $2.40 for the quarter, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.18. Earnings were driven by better-than-expected results in COVID and non-COVID-related product lines, with the latter expected to see organic revenue growth of about 10%. "The company also expects to report fourth quarter 2021 COVID related revenues of approximately $320 million," the company said in a statement. "This will bring the full year 2021 contribution from COVID related products and services to over $1.5 billion." For the full year, PerkinElmer is expecting revenues of about $5.0 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $4.97 billion. Shares have gained 15% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Rivian’s 2021 Production Misses Estimates, COO Steps Down – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) failed to meet its 2021 production targets. Citing regulatory filings, Reuters reports that the company produced 1,015 vehicles, in line with its lowered expectations. In addition, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rod Copes has stepped down. RIVN shares fell 5.61% to close at $81.44 on January 10.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Danaher says Q4 revenue growth will exceed its guidance, stock climbs premarket

Danaher Corp. said Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter core revenue growth to exceed its own guidance, boosted by better-than-expected results at all three of its operating segments. The life sciences company is ow expecting revenue to grow in a high teens to low-twenties percentage range from the year-earlier period. "We were particularly pleased with the strength of our base business across the portfolio, which was up approximately 10% in the quarter," CEO Rainer M. Blair said in a statement released ahead of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference later in the day. "We also saw better than expected revenue growth in Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business driven by both respiratory and non-respiratory testing demand." The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 27 before market open. Shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

CVS Health hikes 2021 earnings range and backs 2022 view

CVS Health Corp. said Tuesday it expects to earn between $5.87 and $5.92 a share in 2021, up from its earlier guidance of $5.50 to $5.61. The company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 a share, up from its earlier view for earnings of at least $8 a share. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $8.04 a share for 2021, according to a FactSet survey. CVS Health continues to expect 2022 earnings between $7.04 and $7.24 a share and adjusted 2022 earnings between $8.10 and $8.30. Analysts are targeting 2022 earnings of $8.26 a share. Members of CVS Health senior management team are scheduled to provide these profit targets in a webcast at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Shares of CVS Health have gained 40.3% in the past year, compared to a rise of 22.9% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 9.28% to $233.70 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.05% to 14,942.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. Moderna Inc. closed $263.79 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Airlines shares jump 2.2% premarket after airline raises its Q4 guidance

American Airlines Group Inc. shares AAL, +1.28% jumped 2.2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the airline updated its fourth-quarter guidance to reflect a less bad than expected performance. American said it now expects revenue to be down about 17% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, before the start of the pandemic, better than previous guidance of down 20%. The company flew 61.1 billion total available seat miles in the quarter, down 13% versus the prior guidance of down 11% to 13%. The company expects cost per available seat mile, or CASM, a measurement of efficiency, to be up 13% to 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with earlier guidance of up 8% to 10%. "This change versus previous guidance is mainly due to lower capacity, the Company's fourth quarter holiday operational incentive program, and a write down of excess spare parts inventory," the company said in a regulatory filing. It expects its liquidity to stand at about $15.8 billion at quarter end. Shares have gained 25% in the last 12 months, while the U.S. Global JETS ETF.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy