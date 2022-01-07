ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Covering Up Skin Issues

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 4 days ago

katu.com

In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
BBC

Covid: How to alleviate skin problems caused by wearing a face covering

While wearing a face covering has become normal for many people in their everyday lives, some have found it leading to problems with the skin on their face. Portia Goldsmith, a consultant dermatologist for Barts Health in London, says she has seen an increase in referrals to healthcare professionals for acne flare-ups caused by the wearing of tight-fitting masks and PPE.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

The Makeup Brand That Gives Me Dewy, "I Woke Up Like This" Skin

I’ve always wished that makeup wore more like skincare. I love putting on a full face of makeup, but I find that sometimes it can look heavy or cakey, covering up my features rather than enhancing them. And when it comes to layering makeup and skincare, things can get dicey—use one wrong product and you’ll end up with pilling all over your face.
MAKEUP
#Pimple
shefinds

4 Makeup Mistakes You Should Stop Making Because They’re Aging You Instantly

A well rounded beauty routine is just as important as your skincare lineup for maintaining an ageless complexion, and how you go about applying your makeup can make all the difference in your face. Just as well applied makeup can help to mask signs of aging and smooth the skin, certain mistakes can instead draw further attention to certain areas of your face which may give away your age.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

I Tried Rare Beauty’s New Bronzer Sticks to Get Snatched Cheeks like Selena Gomez

One makeup trend I’m loving in 2022 is the return of less-is-more when it comes to contouring. Gone are the days of spending 20 minutes sculpting and baking. Instead, it’s all about a little cream contour where you want it and you’re out the door. That’s probably why Rare Beauty released its Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks. Folks are loving easy-to-use wands and sticks these days. They’re for a natural-looking — but slightly more snatched — version of you. And that’s exactly what makes Rare Beauty’s new launch so exciting. Before I tried the Bronzer Sticks, I watched Selena Gomez apply...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $8 Balm Is an ‘Absolute Godsend’ For Chapped Lips & That They ‘Saw a Difference Almost Overnight’

There’s nothing like winter’s sweet, sweet breeze to mess up the pout you’ve worked so hard to perfect. You can put on as many balms, butters and masks, but sometimes, they simply don’t stand a chance against dryness, flaking and cracking. We’ve already found a few lip saviors that celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber swear by. However, there’s one you likely don’t know about, but should.  Though Jack Black is a skincare and shaving brand marketed for men, don’t let that dissuade you from trying its Intense Therapy Lip Balm. Not only does it nourish chapped lips, it protects...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

This Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum ‘Turns Back The Clock,’ For Youthful Looking Skin

We don’t know about you, but combing through endless pages that exist on the internet looking for the best skincare products gets exhausting, even for the most dedicated shoppers. And, when it comes to fighting dry, dull and tired-looking skin when chiller temps hit, there are so many options to choose from. But thanks to Asterwood’s hyaluronic serum, you can finally kiss irritated skin goodbye.  Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that locks in moisture to the skin and holds 1,000 times its weight in water. The moisturizing ingredient alleviates dry skin naturally without leaving it irritated and inflamed. Meaning, the...
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
CELEBRITIES
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Stop an Itchy Scalp?

Here are 12 simple home remedies to reduce an itchy scalp, which include hair washing, food and diet modifications, and using antidandruff shampoo. You should not expect that a single day of shampooing will help with all the issues that cause itching. You must wash your hair regularly with shampoos...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
WWD

The 15 Best Face Washes for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. We all know how essential it is to wash our faces daily. But when you have dry skin, washing it becomes a balance between getting rid of debris, excess oil, makeup, buildup and dirt, and making sure that you’re not stripping away any hydration from your skin. That’s why choosing the right face wash is key to ensuring your already dry skin doesn’t get worse. But before we get into how to best face wash for dry skin, we have to understand how we get dry skin in the first place. Dry skin is...
SKIN CARE
SPY

We Finally Tried Disco’s Trendy, All-Natural Skincare Line — Here Are Our Top Picks

There are literally thousands of skin care products targeted towards men, but there is, perhaps, no company that has gotten more attention in 2021 than Disco. Whether its marketing department has spent its budget cleverly and successfully or its line is simply amazing, one thing’s for certain: It’s the brand guys are talking about. So we decided to see what all of the fuss was about and try the products ourselves, including the most popular of the bunch: the highly-rated Repairing Eye Stick. Check out our detailed reviews below, and then purchase them all to decide for yourself!    General Thoughts  We have to start...
SKIN CARE
DIY Photography

The skin is the star in these make-up free beauty portraits by Pratik Naik

The name Pratik Naik is probably already familiar with you. He’s become a bit of a household name for image retouching and if you haven’t heard of his Infinite tools and Photoshop plug-ins yet I am going to assume that you either shoot film with a vintage camera and develop it yourself, or live under a rock somewhere off-grid. What you probably don’t know Pratik for, however, is his photography.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

8 best hair dryers that make every day a good hair day

If technology has brought us one blessing, it’s that a salon and stylist are no longer necessary to achieve the perfect blow-dry.We’re spoiled for choice with hair dryers that promise to de-frizz, volumise and protect our hair – with varying results.To find the perfect hair dryer, we took a few things into account. With so many options, anything that might remotely damage our hair was out. This makes versatile heat options a must-have, with a range of nozzles or attachments also preferred.Ionic technology is also the new normal, as it neutralises frizz-inducing atoms and reduces heat damage. But at the...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Sunday Riley’s Iconic Vitamin C Serum is 50% Off — Just for Today

You know about Sephora’s big VIB sales and the yearly markdowns but sometimes the retailer rolls out low-key sales that include the best discounts of the year. For example, did you know there’s a Sephora skincare sale going on right now with a new product for 50 percent off every day? Seriously! It goes until January 17 and includes fan-fave brands and best-selling items. And each day is a total surprise. We have to admit, we’re especially excited for today, Saturday’s, sale. That’s because Sephora is offering half-off Sunday Riley’s cult-favorite C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum — just for 24...
MAKEUP
The Independent

12 best anti-ageing day creams that help reduce wrinkles

First things first: is a day cream different to a moisturiser? Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic, explains: “A moisturiser is a generic term for a cream that gives the skin moisture. Both day creams and night creams can give these properties, although often some of the heavier moisturising ingredients (like lipids and ceramides) are a better choice in a night cream. Day creams are usually lightweight and sit better underneath make-up.”A key ingredient to look for in an anti-ageing day cream specifically is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr Shotter, is a lightweight...
SKIN CARE

