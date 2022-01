This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Last week ended with the tech-heavy Nasdaq recording its worst week since February as the Fed announced it might lift short-term interest rates in March. But this week, the fourth quarter earnings season is officially kicking off with the big banks, namely JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) which are all poised to benefit from potentially three interest rate increases in 2022. Several big-name stocks are also due to report their results, such as Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM).

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO