Mark your calendars! COVID-19 vaccine clinic dates are set for January! The clinics will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout the month and will occur at Trenton Fire HQ located at 244 Perry Street. The clinics will have all doses and boosters for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Keep yourself, your family, and your community safe by getting your vaccine and booster shots.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO