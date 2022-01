Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) finished filling a lower gap on Monday, providing a solid entry for a bullish position, just as Benzinga called out on Jan. 4. On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer on Monday highlighted Roblox for being an excellent way to play the metaverse. As various big tech companies such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ:FB) race to establish themselves in the metaverse space. Although Roblox has, perhaps, made the most advancement in the area so far.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO