Some of Blue Ivy Carter’s greatest accomplishments in honor of her 10th birthday

By Rebecah Jacobs
 4 days ago
And it's only just the beginning!

Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old!

In just one short decade, the famous first child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has already accomplished more than a lot of people do in their entire lives. From song credits to winning prestigeous awards, let’s take a look at some of the greatest achievements from Blue Ivy over the past 10 years.

When it comes to awards, Blue has more than some music industry mainstays. Last year, the then-9-year-old and her mother took home the prize for best video for “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the second-youngest winner in Grammy Award history.

The same year, she became the youngest-ever MTV Video Music Award winner for “Brown Skin Girl,” beating out fellow nominees like Billie Eilish and Chance the Rapper. The song also earned Blue her first BET Award nomination.

The accolades don’t stop there: Blue also won the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to “Brown Skin Girl” at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, making her the youngest artist to win a major award.

While the 10-year-old is already a pro at accepting awards, she’s also here to spread the love. In a pre-recorded video, Blue Ivy joined her mom and other celebrities in reciting some of Jay-Z’s famous lyrics in honor of his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in November 2021.

After working alongside her parents, the famous child also lent her talents to some other worthy causes. In November 2020, Hair Love author Matthew A. Cherry announced on social media that Blue is the narrator of the audio version of his beloved children’s book.

Along with voicing some amazing art, Blue Ivy has also been in front of the camera. In the summer of 2020, after the little one had just turned 9, she made multiple cameos in Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album. This time around, her younger siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, also made an appearance.

