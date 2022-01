In Georgia, not far from a massive electric vehicle battery plant under construction and another multibillion-dollar factory where electric truck startup Rivian will manufacture its vehicles, the largest battery recycling facility in North America will also open later this year. The company behind it, Battery Resourcers, wants to help solve two challenges—how to handle the growing pile of lithium battery waste, and how to supply more sustainable materials as manufacturers race to make enough electric batteries to keep up with demand.

