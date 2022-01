Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) has shared an overview of its operations. The update includes information regarding EXN’s Platosa project as well as other upcoming exploration plans; the company stated that additional updates would be forthcoming. The company noted that last year the Platosa mine and the Miguel Auza mill produced four quarters of stable production at record rates, with final numbers for 2021 expected in the next few weeks. In addition, the company has identified strategic exploration plans for each of its projects — Platosa, Evolución, Kilgore, and Silver City — in 2022;

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO