ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Voyager Digital Announces Estimated Revenue for Q2

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Voyager Digital (TSE: VOYG) announced Wednesday preliminary revenue and user figures for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 ended December 31, 2021. It also commented on the company’s growth plans for 2022. Key Financial and Operational Indicators for Q2 2022....

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Crocs estimates its revenue surged 67 percent last year

Crocs estimated that its revenue grew by two-thirds last year compared to 2020 while sales surged by 42% in fourth quarter of the last fiscal year. Consumers stuck at home during the lockdowns over the past 18 months ditched dress shoes for more comfortable footwear, benefiting companies such as Crocs and Ugg brand owner Deckers Outdoor Corp. Demand has remained firm this year.
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Plus500 Expects Annual Results to Outperform Market

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Plus500 (LON :PLUS), a global multi-asset fintech group operating technology-based trading platforms, released a trading update for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Monday. Financial and Operational Performance. Plus500 achieved exceptional operational and financial performance throughout 2021, ahead of market expectations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

Sientra shares up after company releases 2021 revenue estimates

The Goleta-based breast implant manufacturer Sientra expects growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and estimates its “highest-ever breast products yearly revenue” of up to $81 million for the full year, the company said Jan. 10. Sientra reported that its preliminary unaudited revenue from operations for the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Palmer
MarketWatch

Shake Shack expects 2021 revenue to beat Street expectations but staffing is taking a hit from COVID

Shake Shack Inc. shares soared 7.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the burger chain said it expects fourth-quarter and full-year revenue to come in ahead of Street expectations. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to reach $203.3 million, and same-store sales are expected to rise 20.8%. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $198.0 million and same-store sales growth of 16.9%. Preliminary fiscal year revenue totaled $739.9 million, also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $734.6 million. "While we are pleased by the fourth quarter, we also saw our operating hours drop in the last week of FY21 and the first two weeks of FY22 as a sharp increase in COVID cases had an impact on our ability to staff and keep all of our restaurants fully open," said Chief Executive Randy Garutti in a statement. "We expect these trends to continue to impact sales in our Company-owned Shacks and our licensed business." Shake Shack is scheduled to present at this week's ICR Conference. Shake Shack stock has lumped nearly 25% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 23%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

AMMO confirms $250M revenue estimate for FY 2022

AMMO (POWW -1.0%) reiterates its revenue guidance of $250M for the 2022 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Company’s CEO, Fred Wagenhals, commented that “we are seeing no evidence of an abatement of demand for our ammunition and our GunBroker.com marketplace continues to enjoy year-over-year revenue growth with high profit margins. We remain focused on fulfilling all existing orders which have been more than spoken for our capacity through the end of our fiscal year and beyond. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “we look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future. At the same time associated operating expenses continue to be reduced through technology and operational leverage.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Light Reading

Evolution Digital ups Marc Cohen to chief revenue officer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – As Evolution Digital continues to expand and grow its portfolio of Android TV and whole-home Wi-Fi products and services, the company today announces the promotion of Marc Cohen from EVP of Marketing Sales to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) effective immediately. Cohen is a longtime industry veteran...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Organigram tops revenue estimates in latest quarter

Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. OGI, +1.45% said Tuesday it had a net loss of C$1.305 million ($1.0 million) in its fiscal first quarter to Nov. 30, narrower than the loss of C$34.3 million posted in the year-earlier period. The company did not offer a per-share breakdown in its earnings release. Revenue climbed to C$30.4 million from C$19.3 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of C$29.2 million. CEO Beena Goldenberg said the company is now expecting to reach positive adjusted EBITDA in its fiscal third quarter, ahead of earlier guidance for a positive result in the fourth quarter. That goal is expected to be bolstered by the acquisition of Laurentian Organic Inc., a private Quebec-based producer of hash and craft cannabis, that took place after quarter-end. That deal is expected to be immediately accretive and to give the company a foothold in the Quebec market. Shares rose 5.8% premarket and are up 2.3% in the last 12 months, while the Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Tipranks#Voyg#Capital#Digital Rails#Btig
MarketWatch

PerkinElmer says Q4 revenue and EPS to exceed prior guidance

PerkinElmer Inc. shares rose 1.2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the diagnostics company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted per-share earnings to exceed previous guidance. The Waltham, Mass.-based company said it expects adjusted EPS of at least $2.40 for the quarter, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.18. Earnings were driven by better-than-expected results in COVID and non-COVID-related product lines, with the latter expected to see organic revenue growth of about 10%. "The company also expects to report fourth quarter 2021 COVID related revenues of approximately $320 million," the company said in a statement. "This will bring the full year 2021 contribution from COVID related products and services to over $1.5 billion." For the full year, PerkinElmer is expecting revenues of about $5.0 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $4.97 billion. Shares have gained 15% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Rivian’s 2021 Production Misses Estimates, COO Steps Down – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Rivian Automotive (RIVN) failed to meet its 2021 production targets. Citing regulatory filings, Reuters reports that the company produced 1,015 vehicles, in line with its lowered expectations. In addition, the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rod Copes has stepped down. RIVN shares fell 5.61% to close at $81.44 on January 10.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Danaher says Q4 revenue growth will exceed its guidance, stock climbs premarket

Danaher Corp. said Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter core revenue growth to exceed its own guidance, boosted by better-than-expected results at all three of its operating segments. The life sciences company is ow expecting revenue to grow in a high teens to low-twenties percentage range from the year-earlier period. "We were particularly pleased with the strength of our base business across the portfolio, which was up approximately 10% in the quarter," CEO Rainer M. Blair said in a statement released ahead of the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference later in the day. "We also saw better than expected revenue growth in Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business driven by both respiratory and non-respiratory testing demand." The company will report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 27 before market open. Shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Advanced Television

fuboTV increases revenue, subs estimates

FuboTV has announced preliminary fourth quarter 2021 results, including revenue and subscriber growth. The US sports-first live TV streaming platform said revenue and subscriber metrics are expected to exceed previously issued guidance resulting in a record quarter and year. Fourth quarter 2021 total revenue is expected to be between $215-$220...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Party City backs Q4 revenue view $685M-$700M below estimates

The following are the Party City Holdco's (NYSE:PRTY) expectations for fourth quarter fiscal 2021, which are consistent with the previously provided guidance ranges total revenue of $685M-$700M vs. consensus of $705.40M. Sees Brand comparable sales percentage increase of high-teens compared to fourth quarter fiscal 2020 and adjusted EBITDA of $100M-$110M.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

FIGS estimates Q4 revenue growth of 42%

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) trades ~1% higher premarket after it estimates Q4 revenues to be $128M, an increase of 42% compared to 4Q20. Active customers are expected to total 1.9M (+46% Y/Y) while average order value is seen at $113 (+15% Y/Y). Trailing twelve month net revenues per active customer are expected...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

RxSight rallies as prelim. revenue for Q4 exceeds estimates

RxSight (RXST +26.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since its IPO in late July after the company disclosed better than anticipated preliminary unaudited revenue for the final quarter of 2021. The revenue for Q4 2021 and full year are expected to reach ~$8.4M and $22.6M, RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST), said Sunday,...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Greenbrier Shares Drop 5.8% Despite Strong Q1 Result

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust demand. Despite the beat, shares of the freight equipment and services supplier dropped 5.8% to close at $44.69 on January 10. Q1 Performance. Markedly,...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Owens & Minor to Acquire Apria, Inc. for $1.6B; Shares Drop 7%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) has inked a deal to acquire Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) in an all-cash deal worth $1.60 billion. Following the news, shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. dropped almost 7% during the pre-market trading session on January 7,...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Tilray Q2 Net Revenue Rises 20%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Tilray (TSE: TLRY) reported higher sales and swung to profit in the second quarter of 2022, taking advantage of the strong demand for its products. Tilray is a global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged products company with operations in Canada, the United States,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy