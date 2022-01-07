Voyager Digital Announces Estimated Revenue for Q2

Shake Shack Inc. shares soared 7.5% in Tuesday premarket trading after the burger chain said it expects fourth-quarter and full-year revenue to come in ahead of Street expectations. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to reach $203.3 million, and same-store sales are expected to rise 20.8%. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $198.0 million and same-store sales growth of 16.9%. Preliminary fiscal year revenue totaled $739.9 million, also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $734.6 million. "While we are pleased by the fourth quarter, we also saw our operating hours drop in the last week of FY21 and the first two weeks of FY22 as a sharp increase in COVID cases had an impact on our ability to staff and keep all of our restaurants fully open," said Chief Executive Randy Garutti in a statement. "We expect these trends to continue to impact sales in our Company-owned Shacks and our licensed business." Shake Shack is scheduled to present at this week's ICR Conference. Shake Shack stock has lumped nearly 25% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 23%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO