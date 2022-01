Though Marvel has a solid track record of spotting early talent, Kate Herron admits that her selection to direct and EP the first season of “Loki” surprised even her. “I knew I was a wild card,” says Herron. “I knew I wasn’t going to be the most experienced person in the room, but I could be the most passionate. I got my agents to call them every day until Marvel was finally like, ‘Fine, bring her in.’ I just tried to give them a big download of my brain and hoped they would be into it. And they were, and...

MOVIES ・ 29 MINUTES AGO