Business

GameStop Is Getting Into NFTs To Turn Things Around And Investors Are Going Bonkers

By Tim Sweezy
Hot Hardware
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameStop is the latest company to make the dive into the world of NFTs in an attempt to turn things around. It hopes that the move will prove to investors that the company is serious about remaining relevant. Gaming has become a huge market over the last decade, and...

hothardware.com

Front Office Sports

GameStop Diving Into NFTs, Crypto

Video game retailer GameStop announced a plan to build an NFT marketplace over the summer. Now, that plan is beginning to crystallize. The company is creating a division to not only sell NFTs but also “establish cryptocurrency partnerships,” according to the Wall Street Journal. GameStop has hired more...
MARKETS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Meme stocks meet crypto mania with GameStop pursuing NFTs

It was just a matter of time before the turbo-charged worlds of meme-stock and crypto trading collided in a burst of speculative frenzy. GameStop Corp., which became emblematic of 2021’s turbulent year of retail investing, is getting into the business of nonfungible tokens. NFTs emerged as the hottest commodity...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
stockxpo.com

GameStop Stock Jumps After Company Enters NFTs

GameStop Corp. GME 7.32% shares jumped 7.3% on Friday, extending the videogame retailer’s volatile ride into this year. The stock lurched higher after The Wall Street Journal reported that GameStop is launching a new division. GameStop plans to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens and establish cryptocurrency plans, an area that has been popular among individual investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

GameStop Shares Surge On NFT Marketplace Report: What Investors Should Know

Rumors of video game retailer GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) entering the non-fungible token space started in April 2021 with job postings seeking someone with experience in NFTs, cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies. A new report shows an NFT marketplace from the company could be imminent. What Happened: GameStop is launching a division...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

GameStop Soars On Reported NFTs Plans

GameStop's (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report stock has surged as much as 31% in late trade Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is launching a division to build a marketplace for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are unique pieces of digital collectibles blockchain-based deeds of ownership to different kinds of virtual items.
RETAIL
gamepolar.com

GameStop is reportedly growing a market for NFTs of in-game objects

Following Ubisoft and Sq. Enix, GameStop is seemingly the newest participant within the online game business that sees NFTs as a strategy to increase its profitability. In accordance with , the corporate has employed almost two dozen folks as a part of a newly shaped cryptocurrency division. The unit is reportedly constructing an internet market for getting, promoting and buying and selling NFTs of in-game objects like cosmetics. The hub may launch as quickly as later this 12 months. Moreover, the division is reportedly near partnering with two corporations to co-invest in video games that make use of blockchain and NFT applied sciences. GameStop is alleged ot plan to companion with a dozen corporations within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
Dallas News

Are NFTs and crypto partnerships the future for video game retailer GameStop?

Does activist investor Ryan Cohen’s turnaround plan for video game retailer GameStop include a big push into NFTs and cryptocurrency?. According to reports Thursday by the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, the Grapevine-based company is preparing to launch an online hub for buying, selling and trading nonfungible tokens of video game merchandise such as avatar outfits and weapons. Both the Journal and Bloomberg cited anonymous sources familiar with the company’s plans.
VIDEO GAMES
Seeking Alpha

GameStop: Time To Go All In On NFTs

GameStop is preparing to launch its own NFT marketplace. After a spectacular rise a year ago, GameStop (GME) shares began to depreciate in recent months, as the company’s business is not growing as fast as some investors want it to grow, while most short-sellers left the stock in early 2021, leaving little room for another squeeze. To improve the current state of affairs, GameStop’s new leadership team, with Ryan Cohen as its chairman, for months have been preparing to take the company to the next level by changing the business’s model of relying too much on retail sales and getting a foothold in the growing Web3 environment through an NFT marketplace. While the company hasn’t revealed its new projects so far, the latest developments within the digital assets industry show that the growth potential of NFTs is enormous, and having its own marketplace in a business that’s still in its infancy could yield great returns in the long run.
RETAIL
CharlotteObserver.com

GameStop, Cathy Wood, Jobs Friday – 5 Things You Must Know

1. – Stocks Point to Higher Open Ahead of Jobs Report. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher open early Friday morning ahead of a key U.S. employment report that is expected to show additional job growth in December, despite the surging omicron variant. Futures contracts tied...
ECONOMY
The Verge

GameStop reportedly has a whole unit working on NFTs and cryptocurrency

Video game retailer and memestock darling GameStop is making a big bet on NFTs and cryptocurrency technology. According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the company has built up an over 20-person strong team working on an online marketplace for the virtual items, which could include cosmetic skins and in-game items.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

GameStop shares jump 22% on back of plans to embrace NFTs and crypto

A hot potato: It seems that like an unrelenting tsunami destroying everything in its path, nobody can stop NFTs from becoming a part of mainstream games. GameStop is another entity jumping on the money-making bandwagon, having reportedly created a team to develop an online marketplace for virtual goods that will include in-game items.
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Take-Two Interactive to Acquire Zynga in $12.7B Deal

Video game company Take-Two Interactive has agreed to acquire mobile gaming powerhouse Zynga, the companies said on Monday. Take-Two, led by chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.861 per Zynga share, based on the market close as of Friday, “with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.” The purchase price represents a premium of 64 percent to Zynga’s closing share price on Friday, the companies said. Take-Two’s labels are home to some of the most popular gaming series, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, ...
BUSINESS

