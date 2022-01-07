ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

GameStop Shares Add to Rally After Reports of NFT Marketplace

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Sam Boughedda Investing.com — Shares of meme stock GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) continued to rally on Friday after reports said the company plans to launch an NFT. marketplace for gamers by the end of 2022. GameStop shares touched a high of...

STOCKS
STOCKS
STOCKS
STOCKS
NME

GameStop is reportedly getting into the NFT and cryptocurrency game

GameStop is reportedly looking to enter the NFT and cryptocurrency market as part of its plans to get the company back on track. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal (thanks, The Verge), GameStop has built a 20-person plus team dedicated solely to an online marketplace for NFTs and cryptocurrency, which could potentially include cosmetic skins and in-game items.
VIDEO GAMES
DailyFx

GameStop (GME) Soars 22% After Hours on NFT Platform Chatter

GME is launching a nonfungible token (NFT) trading platform. The company is said to be investing 10s of millions into the crypto space. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. According to an article in the Wall Street Journal, US video...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

GameStop to enter NFT trade after recent partnerships

• The video game firm has partnered with several crypto companies. • GameStop could launch its first NFT collection by the first quarter of the year. GameStop, an American retailer specializing in video games, appears to be gearing up for a new season of NFT adoptions to make its firm stand out from the competition. The Texas-based company has recruited about 20 programmers to work on its new expansion into the non-fungible token market.
BUSINESS
themarketperiodical.com

GameStop unveils new NFT division, shares jump 26% in after-hours trade

GameStop hires 20 members for its new NFT Division. The company is about to sign partnership contracts with 2 firms. The offer cost of Reddit’s faction most loved stock GameStop Corporation (GME) bounced by one quarter in night-time exchanging following a Wall Street Journal report on its forthcoming non fungible token (NFT) division.
BUSINESS
moneyandmarkets.com

Gamestop Pivots And Enters The NFT Game

In 2020, MEME stocks took center stage. While these companies were dying, “diamond-handed” investors bought in, and now they’re profiting. The internet is a strange and amazing place. No matter what you’re into, you can find a community of like-minded people that share your same interests…no matter...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Behind Gamestop's Reported Plan Enter NFT, Crypto Space

Gamestop shares were up on The Wall Street Journal report that the video game retail company plans to enter the NFT and crypto space. Adam Hollander, the founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar to break down how it could be a lifeline for the struggling meme stock darling. "They're not resigning themselves to becoming the next Blockbuster story, and so while people may not be buying as many video games in a retail environment anymore, NFTs, in particular, people are starting to expect more gaming utility on the backend — at least for a variety of projects — and I personally think its a very smart move for them to do this," Hollander told Cheddar.
RETAIL
pymnts

GameStop Shares Climb on News of Crypto, NFT Division

GameStop saw its share prices climb in overnight trading and still up on Friday morning (Jan. 7) following news that the video game retailer, meme stock and Reddit cult favorite was hiring a team for a new cryptocurrency and nonfungible token (NFT) division, according to multiple media reports. The news...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

GameStop surges 30% on report of new NFT project

GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares surged by more than 30% in after-hours trading on reports that it is getting into the market for nonfungible tokens and cryptocurrency as part of a major turnaround plan at the videogame retailer. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, GameStop (GME) has hired more...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Value Rises to $13.3 Billion After New Funding

Non-fungible tokens have exploded in popularity, as everyone from global consumer brands to artists have rushed to sell digital collectibles, which can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Ether, a well-known cryptocurrency. No surprise if OpenSea, the leading marketplace for NFTs is cashing in. It has raised $300...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Video Game Retail Giant Gamestop Reveals More Clues About Upcoming NFT Marketplace

At the end of May, crypto advocates discovered a website created by the video game retailer Gamestop. The web portal disclosed that Gamestop was entering the world of blockchain tech and non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Gamestop’s NFT web portal has recently been updated and is requesting creators to sign up for the platform.
RETAIL

