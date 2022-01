Frazer Clarke, who won bronze for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, will turn pro on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook card on Feb. 19 in Manchester, England. The 30-year-old Clarke was arguably most notable in Tokyo for a wild quarterfinal bout against France’s Mourad Aliev, where Aliev was disqualified in the second round for repeatedly leading with his head and holding, having already opened a cut on Clarke. Aliev made that a big deal by refusing to leave the ring area for quite a while, which was OK because it was the last bout of that session so it wasn’t exactly keeping anyone from going about their business.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO