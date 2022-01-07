ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Vaccine Highly Effective at Stopping MIS-C in Kids, New Study Finds

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 91% effective at preventing kids from developing the rare but serious COVID complication known as MIS-C, according to a new study released...

www.nbcnewyork.com

deltanews.tv

Two Doses of BNT162b2 Vaccine Protect Against MIS-C

TUESDAY, Jan. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Receipt of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is associated with a high level of protection against multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) among children aged 12 to 18 years, according to research published in the Jan. 7 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Confused by what your doctor tells you? A new study discovers how communication gaps between doctors and patients can be cured

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Most doctors use language that is too complex for their patients to understand, but some have the unique ability to tailor their language to meet their patients’ communication needs and overcome the confusion that is so common in health care. These are the key findings of our new study recently published in Science Advances. This language-matching strategy – what we call “precision communication” – appears to be especially helpful for the one in three Americans who have low health literacy. Prior studies have shown that individuals with...
HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Pfizer COVID vaccine 91% effective against inflammatory syndrome

Among 12- to 18-year-old hospitalized COVID-19 patients, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was 91% effective in preventing the rare but serious coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to a US study published late last week in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. In the first real-world evaluation of...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Common cold offers some protection against Covid, study finds

High levels of T-cells from a common cold could provide some protection against Covid, a study has found. Researchers at Imperial College London found that T-cells – a type of white blood cell that helps protect the body from infection – from common cold coronaviruses may be able to provide protection against Covid. In a study involving 52 unvaccinated people who lived with someone who had just tested positive for Covid, they discovered that those who did not catch the virus had significantly higher levels of T-cells than people who did get infected.The study, published in Nature Communications, provides the first...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

University study finds small effect of Covid vaccine on menstrual cycle

A new study from Oregon Health & Science University found temporary changes to menstruation length following vaccination for Covid-19. The study, to be published today in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, reviewed menstrual tracking data from more than 4,000 Americans using the cycle tracking app Natural Cycles. Researchers found that on average, individuals may experience a change of less than one day in the length of their monthly cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccines significantly cut MIS-C risk in teens

(HealthDay)—COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is associated with a lower incidence of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) in adolescents, according to a research letter published online Dec. 20 in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Michael Levy, M.D., Ph.D., from Hôpital Universitaire Robert-Debré in Paris, and colleagues reviewed data...
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc17news.com

Brazil to vaccinate kids, stops short of demanding scripts

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian health officials have announced that vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11 will begin in January, without the demand for prescriptions from doctors the government had previously signaled. The government’s guidelines come almost three weeks after the health regulator authorized use of Pfizer’s shot for children, setting off backlash from none other than President Jair Bolsonaro. After sowing doubt about the efficacy of the vaccine and refusing to be vaccinated himself last year, in recent weeks the president staked out a position opposing vaccines for kids and warning of possible side effects.
HEALTH
Washington Post

Israeli study reports fivefold jump in antibodies with 4th Pfizer vaccine shot

JERUSALEM — A fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine generated a fivefold boost in antibodies a week after the jab, according to preliminary results of a study made public by the Israeli government Tuesday. The findings offer one of the first looks at how effective a second booster...
WORLD
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA expands use of Pfizer vaccine, OKs boosters for kids 12-15

The FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds Jan. 3. The agency also shortened the length of time between the completion of a primary vaccination series and receiving a Pfizer booster dose from six months to five months for everyone 12 and older, and authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 to 11, such as solid organ transplant recipients.
HEALTH
ABC13 Houston

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective for children: 3 CDC studies say

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for children, according to three new studies released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One study, which evaluated the safety reports of more than 42,000 children ages 5 to 11 who received a Pfizer shot, found the side effects from the Pfizer vaccine were mostly mild and temporary. It also found that myocarditis, a heart inflammation side effect that has been associated with the mRNA vaccines in very rare cases, does not appear to be a risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH

