Dark fantasy is often a difficult genre to explore, especially in gaming due to the sensitive topics that the genre usually focuses on. Games like Dragon Age, Dark Souls, and The Witcher are often credited as the best examples of these genres, an extremely violent world where brief happiness is only found by those willing to die for it. Tails of Iron is another prime example of dark fantasy done right, all while focusing on the lives of rats fighting frogs. This brutal action RPG rewards patience and opportunist and punishes hubris as you attempt to avenge your fallen kingdom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO