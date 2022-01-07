Mexican auto production falls for second year running

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday he was hoarse and had a sore throat after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time.But López Obrador predicted that “this virus is on its way out” and that “things will get back to normal very soon.” The president appeared on a video feed at the morning press briefing he normally runs at the National Palace in Mexico City He suggested he had the omicron variant, saying “fortunately, this variant does not have the degree of danger that delta did, and I am experiencing that.”López Obrador said he had...

