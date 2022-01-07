ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s Potential For Freezing Rain On Sunday

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday morning’s snow may be done, but we can’t let our guard down this weekend. A cold front will track through Maryland starting late on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday. Rain is likely...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

KIMT

WINTER STORM: Potential is increasing for snowfall on Friday.

Our KIMT StormTeam 3 meteorologists are monitoring an increasing potential for a strong storm system to move through the Upper Midwest on Friday. This would likely spread snow across much of Iowa, Minnesota, and into Wisconsin through the day on Friday and into Friday Night. There is potential for several inches of snow accumulation across the area, but it's still too early to pinpoint exactly how much the area will see. Some wind will accompany this system as well, so there may be areas of blowing and drifting snow.
IOWA STATE
KXLY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Tuesday; light snow and freezing rain

From the dog park to the grocery store, to coffee shop and school yard, everywhere I went today I saw people slipping and sliding on the ice. Now, we are going to add a thin layer of light snow or freezing rain on top of already icy streets, sidewalks and parking lots. It will arrive right around time for the morning commute. Expect light snow, sleet or freezing rain through the early part of the day. It won’t amount to much. The northern valleys will see up to 1″ of snow. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, expect a half inch or less. By the afternoon, the wintry mix will transition to all rain as we warm into the mid to upper 30s. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect Tuesday morning for the Spokane area, the Washington Palouse and the Columbia basin.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Morning Temperatures, Wind Chills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another frigidly cold morning with wind chills down to near 0. When temperatures dip to this low I always try to remind folks about the potential of frostbite setting in. If you are in Pittsburgh, the chance for frostbite is low today. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places in the Laurel Highlands, the Ridges, and in the ‘snow belt’ will likely see wind chills falling below 0 this morning and that is where the concern will be the greatest. When wind chills drop to below 0, frostbite can set in in as little as thirty minutes. For today, the chill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Western Maryland to see "extreme low" wind chills; schools delayed

It's set to be very cold everywhere in Maryland on Tuesday, but one western Maryland district is already delaying schools due to the extreme temperatures. Garrett County could see wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero, says the National Weather Service. Actual temperatures are expected to be in the single digits in the morning.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

