In 2017, we asked women of different income levels how much they shelled out on health and wellness each month. We found that "wellness spending" meant something a little different for everyone: Monthly expenses that respondents clocked as supportive to their well-being included $25 menstrual health subscriptions, $50 gym memberships, and $360 spent on physical therapy. The theme? Everyone has their own definition of "wellness" and Paceline—a new wellness platform with a just-launched credit card from Visa—wants to make sure you're reaping the rewards of your unique wellness fingerprint in cold, hard cash.

