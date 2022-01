"Libraries are dead! I can read books online and stream music and movies now, I don't need a library for that." There are still folks out there who enjoy doing these things the old-fashioned way. There are others who aren't and may not want to be versed in that technology. To them, there's so much more to a library than meets the eye. Inside the doors of a library on any given day, you can also find people applying for jobs, filing their taxes, researching their ancestry and family history, taking a class to learn life skills or the latest computer technology, doing their schoolwork and so much more.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO