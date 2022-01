BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – On January 10, 2022 there were three separate homicides to report. At approximately 11:39 p.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a 34-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO