School staff case rates of the coronavirus nearly quadrupled during the holiday break, as schools across New Jersey struggled to remain open for in-person learning. Staff rates jumped between the weeks ending Dec. 19 and Jan. 2, from 12.04 cases per 1,000 to 58.49 cases per 1,000, the state coronavirus dashboard shows. Student cases also spiked during that time; case rates went from 7.79 per 1,000 students before the holidays to 24.84 during winter break.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO