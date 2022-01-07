ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County Sheriffs Arrest Wanted Fugitive From Justice

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Sean Healy Photo Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff

A wanted man out of Pennsylvania was busted on Long Island following a monthlong investigation, authorities announced.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau investigators arrested Sean Healy, age 36, of Center Moriches, as a fugitive from justice out of the State of Pennsylvania.

Healy is wanted on two warrants:

  • Disseminating obscene or intimate images of a person out of Wayne County;
  • Possession of dangerous drugs out of Cumberland County.

Investigators noted that both charges are punishable by at least one year in jail in Pennsylvania.

According to Suffolk County Sheriff Sgt. Paul Spinella, the arrest came following a joint investigation between the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Domestic Violence Unit, and authorities in Pennsylvania.

Spinella said that Healy had been laying low since coming back to Suffolk County from Pennsylvania and was located at an address in Center Moriches and arrested without incident.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania has scheduled to extradite Healy, who was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on the fugitive complaint.

“Our investigators often work collaboratively with officers from other jurisdictions- both locally and from other states,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. said in a statement announcing the arrest.

“I am proud of the hard work of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau and Domestic Violence Unit in taking this man into custody and returning him to Pennsylvania where he will answer for his crimes.”

