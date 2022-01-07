To Kill a Mockingbird—Why It’s Time for Texas to Ditch Its State Bird

From Kacey Musgraves to Miranda Lambert, Leon Bridges to Charley Crockett,. and Explosions in the Sky to St. Vincent, these Texans provided the soundtrack. This year, somewhere along the way, life became a little lighter. Music certainly helped. The sensation of hearing music in 2021 felt different from last year. There was a woefulness to 2020 that slowly but surely lost some power. This year’s music brought big emotions, high and low, and a procession of Texas songwriters, musicians, and singers converted those feelings into wonderful words and sounds to share with us. Albums that had been shelved were released. Songs and compositions that were written in the heat of 2020 were set free. Herein, we have selected an extensive—but not all-encompassing—list of albums from Texas natives, Tex-patriates, and Texas adopters alike. With luck, the music below will provide a little grace and a shining soundtrack as we look to a new horizon.
