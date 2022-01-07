ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

To Kill a Mockingbird—Why It’s Time for Texas to Ditch Its State Bird

By John Nova Lomax
 4 days ago
Since January 1927, the northern mockingbird has been the state bird of Texas, an honor shared with a whopping four other states. In one of those states, Florida, there is a drive afoot to shoo the mockingbird from its lofty perch and replace it with a bird that’s more reflective of...

UGOGIRL
1d ago

The mockingbird has been state bird since 1927..Why not just leave it as the state bird..I love the mockingbird..

Rick Sale
1d ago

It’s nobody’s business but Texas! People need to keep their nose’s out of other peoples business!!

B.Milligan
2d ago

i ❤ Love the mockingbird..want to keep it.

TexasHighways

Vandalism at Big Bend National Park a ‘Gut Punch’ for Texas Heritage

Vandals defaced prehistoric rock art at Big Bend National Park over the holidays, the latest example in an uptick of such incidents on West Texas’ sprawling public lands. Park officials received a call from a visitor Dec. 27 alerting them that someone had scratched names and the prior day’s date on a rock covered with ancient petroglyphs at the Indian Head area, says Tom VandenBerg, chief of interpretation and visitor services at Big Bend National Park.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Big Bend for the Rest of Us

Outdoors media often portrays visitors to Big Bend National Park as fit adventurers scampering up near-vertical trails and reaching that long-hoped-for summit. But then there’s the rest of us, who’d still like to enjoy the wide-open spaces but are slowed by the realities of age and physical limitations. We can experience much of what the park has to offer, just in less strenuous ways.
TRAVEL
TexasHighways

Our Readers’ Favorite Stories from 2021

When we review our website’s analytics, it’s always a blast to see what kinds of stories our readers are enjoying online. We know you love history, food, and travel, but some subjects are total surprises to the staff—like bridges, for example. Whatever catches your interest, we’re grateful for your readership and hope to help you learn more about our great state in 2022. In case you missed it, here are the seven most-viewed stories on texashighways.com in 2021.
TRAVEL
TexasHighways

2021 in Photos

Revisit the photographs that caught our eye this year. Our favorite photographs from 2021 helped us witness the wonders of Texas from within our own homes. They transported us to vibrant rainbows and introduced us to new faces. Here are the 22 photographs that best represent the year we’ve had, along with comments from photo editor Brandon Jakobeit on why the image was so impactful.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TexasHighways

Backpacking in Austin’s Backyard

Lake Georgetown’s Goodwater Loop is a rugged backpacking experience where you’re still close to home and won’t lose cell service. As the sun sank deeper beneath the shores of Lake Georgetown, I realized the glow over the Hill Country scrub wasn’t the last holdout of daylight, but lights from Austin—a stone’s throw away. Seven miles into a nearly 27-mile loop that surrounds the reservoir on the San Gabriel River, a friend and I set up camp that late-November evening on the banks of a small inlet. Earlier that day, we hiked beneath the orange, red, and yellow leaves of oak, elm, and cypress trees. The blanket of color above the deep blue of the lake was something I would’ve expected in the Ozarks or Appalachia and not a Hill Country suburb. Yet, as we got up the next morning, we heard dogs barking and lawnmowers humming from the yards nearby.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

Hop In and Travel With the Texas Country Reporter

A blind painter in Denton. A third-generation hatter in Brookshire. A 93-year-old oil equipment mechanic in Odessa who makes women’s clothing in her spare time. These are Bob Phillips’ people. He calls them “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”. Phillips has spent the last five decades crisscrossing Texas,...
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

A decade after the Complex Fire, Bastrop is healing—and artists, big-city dwellers, and hollywood are taking note

My attention in 2013, when I saw its burned out, ash-covered landscape in the David Gordon Green film Prince Avalanche. It’s an oddball story about two highway workers, played by Emile Hirsch and Paul Rudd, who spend a summer painting lines along a country road destroyed by a wildfire. The backdrop was no Hollywood set. It was the Lost Pines of Bastrop after the catastrophic 2011 Complex Fire, the largest wildfire in Texas history. From Sept. 4 to Oct. 29, the fire burned roughly 33,000 acres. I knew about it from the news and from friends, but the movie captured my imagination. It made me curious about this Central Texas town I’d passed by so many times while growing up in Houston and road-tripping to Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
TexasHighways

2022 Texas Bucket List

As the calendar flips to a new year, we can’t help but feel cautiously optimistic about 2022. The last two years have felt like a roller coaster ride, plunging us into isolation, then offering a glimpse of normalcy before swerving into uncertainty once more. But here we stand, blinking into a new horizon. The sun is just rising. The paths are clearer. And we’re ready to hit the road (while following destination-recommended COVID protocols, of course). We’re excited to explore new attractions—like a revitalized park in downtown Austin—and revisit old favorites, like oyster shacks on the coast and high school football games on Friday nights. Lest the possibilities overwhelm, we’ve curated 22 bucket-list items to make the most of your year in travel. Time to hit the road.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Remembering the Beaton Hotel of Corsicana’s Oil Boom Days

The Beaton Hotel in Corsicana was once the largest hotel between Houston and Dallas. Corsicana native Ralph Beaton built the establishment in the 200 block of North Main Street in 1900 with money he earned in the oil business. A savvy businessman, Beaton founded the Corsicana Oil Development Co. in 1895 to drill for oil in what became Texas’ first commercial oil field. He invested some of his earnings in the new hotel, which saw increasing demand as more Texans started traveling by automobile. In 1921, Beaton expanded the hotel, building a $40,000 annex that increased its size to 80 rooms, as it appears in this photograph. Unfortunately, Beaton died just a year later. Hotelier Conrad Hilton bought the Beaton Hotel in 1923, making it the fifth property in his nascent empire. The business changed hands at least once more before being torn down in 1971. Corsicana Cleaners & Laundry Service now occupies the space where the Beaton once stood.
CORSICANA, TX
TexasHighways

21 Texas AlbumsThat Defined 2021

From Kacey Musgraves to Miranda Lambert, Leon Bridges to Charley Crockett,. and Explosions in the Sky to St. Vincent, these Texans provided the soundtrack. This year, somewhere along the way, life became a little lighter. Music certainly helped. The sensation of hearing music in 2021 felt different from last year. There was a woefulness to 2020 that slowly but surely lost some power. This year’s music brought big emotions, high and low, and a procession of Texas songwriters, musicians, and singers converted those feelings into wonderful words and sounds to share with us. Albums that had been shelved were released. Songs and compositions that were written in the heat of 2020 were set free. Herein, we have selected an extensive—but not all-encompassing—list of albums from Texas natives, Tex-patriates, and Texas adopters alike. With luck, the music below will provide a little grace and a shining soundtrack as we look to a new horizon.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

‘Tis the Season for Cedar Fever

Even though it’s central to the reproductive success of Ashe juniper—more frequently known as “mountain cedar”—there is nothing sexy about a case of cedar fever. Starting in December and running to February, Ashe juniper along with arboreal cousins such as eastern red cedar and redberry juniper start courting. This happens when males form millions of small cones that generate clouds of pollen to be carried on the wind to their female counterparts. Evolutionarily, the strategy clearly works as junipers cover a huge swath of Texas, concentrated over tens of thousands of acres in the Hill County and extending to far North and East Texas.
SCIENCE
TexasHighways

Made in Louisiana and Revered in Texas, Cajun Music Legend Marc Savoy Has a Boundless Influence

If you ever visit Southeast Texas, you’ll notice the distinctive Cajun culture that permeates the region. You can thank a Louisianan for this. Born in 1940, Marc Savoy of Eunice, Louisiana, has done more than just about any single person to preserve the distinctive Cajun culture that continues to thrive from his home state all the way down to Southeast Texas and Houston. He’s done this primarily through his chosen instrument, the accordion. Because it’s enjoyed by Texans of all ethnicities and backgrounds, the accordion could even be considered the National Instrument of Texas. For Savoy, who not only plays the instrument but also builds them, it’s been a lifelong passion, one he chronicles in his recently released book, Made in Louisiana: The Story of the Acadian Accordion (published by UL Press).
LOUISIANA STATE
TexasHighways

Remembering John Henry Faulk, the Texas Radio Star and Storyteller Who Dared to Fight McCarthyism

With the exception of podcasts like The Moth or This American Life, the art of audio storytelling has been on life support in recent years. But there was a time when it proliferated on the airwaves, and there was no better storyteller than John Henry Faulk. His “Christmas Story,” which first aired on NPR’s Voices in the Wind in 1974, continues to be revisited annually on NPR affiliates.
AUSTIN, TX
