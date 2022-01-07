ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Golden Star receives court approval for Chifeng takeover

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Star Resources Ltd. [GSC-TSX; GSS-NYSE] American; GSR-Ghana] has obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the company’s previously announced plan of arrangement involving the company, Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. and its subsidiary Chijin International (Hong Kong) Ltd., and Chijin’s assignee Kefei...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Top proxy advisors urge approval of Newcrest takeover of Pretium

Pretium Resources (PVG +0.9%) says proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS are recommending shareholders vote in favor of the company's proposed takeover by Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY). Glass Lewis believes the deal will result in a larger, more diversified gold producer with potentially meaningful synergies, while ISS cites the shareholders...
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Grande Portage Resources announces exercise of warrants by Eric Sprott

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSX-V “GPG”); (OTCQB: “GPTRF”); (Frankfurt: “GPB”); (“Grande Portage” or “the Company”) announced today that Mr. Eric Sprott has exercised all of his outstanding Grande Portage common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) for total proceeds to the Company of $2,250,000.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Millennial shareholders approve Lithium Americas takeover

Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) says its shareholders overwhelmingly approved Lithium Americas' (NYSE:LAC) offer to buy the company for ~$400M in cash and stock. J.P. Morgan analysts came out praising the deal, seeing it as being accretive to net present value with upside potential from synergies. Lithium Americas and other lithium stocks...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Finward Merger Receives Final Regulatory Approval

Munster-based Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) says the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions has approved its proposed merger with Royal Financial Inc. in Chicago. The parent of Peoples Bank says it has now received all necessary regulatory approvals for the merger to be completed. The merger was first announced in late...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gss Nyse#Gsr#Chifeng Jilong#Chijin International#Kefei Investment#Bvi Rrb Ltd#The Golden Star#The Nyse American#The Ghana Stock Exchange#Canadian#Ghanaian
resourceworld.com

Copper Fox Provides Eaglehead Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (“Copper Fox” or the “Company”) through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers (‘km’) east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, multi-phase Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount. Polley to the south. The 2021 program at Eaglehead focused on the Far East zone located approximately 3km southwest of the East zone.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Equity extends high-grade silver at Silver Queen, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corp. [EQTY-TSXV; EQMEF-OTCQB] has reported high-grade silver drill intercepts from a 125-metre-long central segment of the Camp vein target on the 100%-owned Silver Queen project, British Columbia. The intercepts are located to the east of previously reported high-grade silver results in drill holes SQ21-032 to -036, confirming continuity...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Red Lake Gold adds uranium project to portfolio

Red Lake Gold Inc. [RGLD-CSE] said Thursday it has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Preston District Uranium Project, which is located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. The Athabasca Basin is a region that is best known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, accounting for 20% of...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Red Pine to expand gold drilling after funding boost

Red Pine Exploration Inc. [RPX-TSXV] said Wednesday it plans to significantly expand its exploration program this year at the Wawa Gold project in northern Ontario. On January 4, 2022, Red Pine jumped 11.5% or $0.06 to 58 cents and now trade in a 52-week range of 95 cents and 35 cents.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Tarnished Gold: Aircraft, fuel key to illegal Amazon mining

An Associated Press investigation including interviews with prosecutors, federal law enforcement agents, miners, and industry insiders shows that the unauthorized aircraft – and the countless liters of fuel needed to power them and other mining equipment – forms the backbone of the shadowy economy of illicit gold mining on Indigenous lands in Brazil's Amazon region
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

CrossTower Partners With BankProv to Provide Crypto Lending Platform

Two companies recently announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the growing demand to borrow against crypto - digital assets capital markets firm CrossTower is partnering with commercial bank, BankProv. The companies are launching a crypto lending platform that will allow Bitcoin miners to receive loans to invest in crypto mining equipment. The companies say the program also addresses the difficulty of breaking into crypto mining due to the high cost. CrossTower research analyst Martin Gaspar joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy